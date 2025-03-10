Chappell Roan Puts Down Grammy To Speak Up For Artists’ Rights

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite releasing music since 2017, Roan’s fame skyrocketed within the last year, ultimately earning her a Grammy for Best New Artist. The young singer debuted in 2024 at Coachella, delivering a theatrical and energetic performance of fan-favourite songs like “Good Luck, Babe!,” “Femininomenon,” and “HOT TO GO!”. The performance was the epitome of Roan’s appeal: bold and unforgettable, helping her rise into stardom. The year continued with appearances at shows and cameos showcasing her talents in Lollapalooza, Saturday Night Live, her Midwest Princess Tour, and captivating performances with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Her unfiltered energy and campy aesthetic cemented her influence in the music industry, making Chappell Roan one of 2024’s most memorable artists.

Chappell’s History Making Change

It’s no surprise that many artists use their platforms to educate and support their stance on social and political issues, however, many younger stars choose to stay quiet when permissible. The Times admits that the music industry pressures artists into silence to avoid “professional and personal repercussions,” which is why Chappell Roan stands out in the social eye. Whether it be donating $1 from each tour ticket to support the LGBTQ+ community through The GLO Center, or dedicating her VMA win to “the queer and trans people who fuel pop,” Roan’s contribution is noticed. Roan pushes for artists to be treated fairly, speaking against rude encounters with photographers and even setting boundaries with fans. The artist is loud in her inclusivity and passion for the treatment of artists, ultimately earning the respect of many as she becomes a beacon of representation within the music industry.

Her Grammy’s Speech

Now, the moment you’ve been anticipating. What was it about Roan’s Grammy speech that left audiences star-struck? Roan started her speech by admitting that if she ever won a Grammy, and got to “stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer livable wage and healthcare.” That sentence alone got some of the biggest music celebs to stand up and applaud her, but Roan didn’t stop there. She continued to share her own experience as a developing artist, giving her raw truth on how the industry doesn’t protect young artists from hardships and isn’t above leaving them stranded with no opportunity or support. She confessed her heartbreak of being “so committed to my art and [so] betrayed by the system.” Then came the most riveting part, the moment she put down her Grammy to speak up for young artists whose stories need to be heard. To be dehumanized and forgotten by the industry is an ugly truth many face, and her words shoot through the core. She demanded recognition of the system’s failures, insisting that record labels need to “treat their artists as valuable employees,” urging them to commit to meaningful change. After her speech, big names like Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Noah Kahan matched Roan’s donation of $25,000 to support struggling artists, encouraging others who can help to do the same.

Roan has become a symbol of hope among young aspiring stars, and her speech will be forever memorialized as a challenge to do better.