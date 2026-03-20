“Canada Shore”: Why We Need More Seasons of Canada’s Trashiest Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: Slight spoilers ahead!

Over the last few weeks, Canada Shore has completely taken over my brain. I’ve talked my friends’ ears off about it to the point where they might stage an intervention, so naturally, I’m taking this obsession to the internet. Whether you’re a Jersey Shore superfan or a reality TV newbie, this show is more than worth your time. So while you’re loading up Paramount+, here’s my take on the good and the bad of Canada Shore.

For the uninitiated, Canada Shore is a sequel to Jersey Shore. The premise of the show is to take a group of party-loving, dramatic 20-something-year-olds and stick them in a house all summer to drink, party, and hook up to their hearts’ content.

With that aside, I’ll start with the bad news first, but please don’t let this discourage you from watching Canada Shore, because I promise it’s a hit.

First, this is Canada Shore, not Love Island. Many fans online have pointed this out, and I have to say, I wholeheartedly agree. In the first few episodes, as the new roomies are settling into the shore house, there are quite a few romantic pairs that form almost immediately. While some romance is to be expected, part of what made Jersey Shore so watchable was that it wasn’t structured like a dating show (besides a few notable exceptions… yes, I’m looking at you, Sammie and Ronnie). The cast had the freedom to party, socialize, and hook up without constant in-house relationship drama.

That said, this aspect does improve as the season progresses and has the potential to continue improving in future seasons. Emmett and Ryleigh’s connection, for example, was short-lived; ending in a particularly shocking moment during the pub crawl, when she was seen making out with their boss, Dax, at an outdoor brewery in broad daylight. Isaiah and Gizelle ended the season together, though it’s since been revealed that they have broken up through Gizelle’s TikTok, where she’s seen happily sporting a new man. As for Bauer and Keyaira, I believe their romance will continue in future seasons, but one couple in the house feels manageable.

My next critique is the over-involvement of adults. As much as I love Snooki, we don’t really need adults stepping in to manage the drama of a group of 20-year-olds. If you’ve seen even one episode of Jersey Shore, you know she’s never been one to avoid conflict, so it feels a bit out of character to see her now promoting peace and love when the audience is clearly here for the chaos. The show works best when the roommates are left to navigate their own issues, so I believe it would be more entertaining to let them sort things out themselves.

Now, of course, we have to get to the good—and believe me, there is much good to discuss.

First, let’s talk about the cast. They are the perfect mix of chaotic, entertaining, and genuinely funny. As someone who grew up in Canada, many of these personalities and archetypes feel especially familiar. Even when I find myself momentarily disliking someone (Chris, a bet is a bet), it’s hard to deny that they make good television. I also can’t discuss the cast without shouting out Lila, who quickly became a fav of mine. She really is a mini Snooki in the making. I appreciate the way she forms friendships; stands up for herself and others, even when that means being messy; and how she’s always unapologetically herself, whether that means speaking her mind or wearing slippers to the bar. Beyond Lila, each cast member brings something to the show, and they work well together.

Now, let’s talk about it being set in Kelowna. As someone who has visited quite a few times, I think it was a top-tier choice for this kind of show. Is it as notoriously wild as Jersey? Probably not. But it still captures that same “sun’s out, buns out” beach-party town energy. I especially enjoyed how they incorporated uniquely Kelowna experiences, from the wine-tasting outings to their day working at a berry stand or their shift at Rib Fest. That said, next summer, I’d love to see the cast spend some time in a slightly larger, more nightlife-focused city to mix things up a bit.

Finally, no discussion of Canada Shore would be complete without addressing the drama. While nothing can truly rival Jersey Shore when it comes to completely unhinged fights, Canada Shore makes a strong case for second place. The standout moment is easily the fight between Keyaira and Ryleigh in episode five. I mean, the scene where Bauer lifts Keyaira into the air as she tries to kick off her strappy shoes is chaotic enough to secure its top ranking on its own. As the roommates grow more familiar with one another in future seasons, the drama will likely have a chance to ramp up even further.

While there has been buzz about a second season, nothing is confirmed yet. Basically, consider this me officially begging the producers—yes, Snooki herself—for a second season. The show is absolutely too good to leave behind, so I’m crossing my fingers they bring it back, because I can’t get enough!