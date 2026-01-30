Canada is Officially Pop Culture’s New It-Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Currently, in pop culture, all eyes are on Canada (everyone, say thank you, Jacob Tiernay), but it wasn’t always like this. For Canadians, we knew we had stars, but now, Canada is getting the love it deserves. We’ve had numerous Canadian talents go mainstream, but with so many up-and-coming faces, we’re officially entering a new era. In 2025, Canadians made many contributions to pop culture, so let’s look back at the biggest moments of the year that put Canada in the spotlight.



No. 1 Heated Rivalry

Obviously, we have to start with Jacob Tiernay’s adaptation of Heated Rivalry (HR). Not only does it star a British Columbia local, Hudson Williams, but we can also thank HR for putting Guelph on the map. Many, and I mean many, television shows have been filmed in Canada, but it’s rare that the show is canonically set in Canada and distributed by Canadian company, Crave. The whole thing feels like a love letter to Canadians, from its sourcing of local talent to the bittersweet spotlight on hockey culture. The impact of HR is so profound that Williams was an Olympic torch-bearer for the 2026 Milan Cortina games, appearing alongside his HR co-star, Connor Storrie, on Jan. 25 in the small town of Feltre, Italy.

I don’t think anyone’s bingo card included Canada’s former Prime Minister hard-launching his relationship with pop star Katy Perry. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, separated in 2023, while he was still serving as Canada’s Prime Minister. He wouldn’t begin dating Perry for another two years, but the same can’t be said for the singer; Perry quickly moved on from Orlando Bloom, stepping out with Trudeau just weeks after the news of her and Bloom’s breakup broke. Trudeau and Perry were first spotted together in July 2025 at an upscale restaurant in Montreal. As of recently, they’re still together, and Perry even accompanied Trudeau to the World Economic Forum.

No. 3 Tate McRae spotted on a date with Jack Hughes

In November, pop star and Alberta native, Tate McRae, was seen on a date with New Jersey Devils hockey player, Jack Hughes. The Canadian singer attended his game on Dec. 21, and the two have been spotted together on dates in New York City. While Hughes is not Canadian, he is the brother of former beloved Canucks captain, Quinn Hughes, so it adds an extra layer of Canadian lore. This came less than a year after McRae performed at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. She was accompanied by her then-boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. Hughes was selected as an All-Star, however could not play due to injury, but he still appeared at the event as a Co-Captain to Quinn Hughes.

No. 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder win the NBA Championship

Hamilton-raised basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (aka SGA) led the OKC Thunder to their first-ever NBA Championship title. His performance earned him the Finals MVP award, but that was just one of several accomplishments; SGA was also named League MVP, making him just the second Canadian to do so after Steve Nash. Considering Canada has just one NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, and as of 2026, an inaugural WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, it’s inspiring to see local athletes grow the game with their excellence.

No. 5 Justin Bieber breaks the internet: “It’s not clocking to you”

Okay, so this one isn’t technically related to Canada, BUT, it was one of the most quotable memes of the year, courtesy of Ontario-raised singer, Justin Bieber. In response to overbearing paparazzi—whom Bieber notoriously despises—he says, “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” Bieber got in on the joke, including the track “STANDING ON BUSINESS” on his 2025 album, Swag, just one month after the confrontation occurred. The audio consists of comedian and internet personality, Druski, lecturing Bieber on how to say it with conviction so that people will listen to him.

I predict that 2026 will be “The Year of Canada,” as far as Hollywood’s concerned. In just the first few weeks since the new year began, things are only getting bigger. With many fresh faces and a plethora of talent, this is just beginning for a Canadian takeover.