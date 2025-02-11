Budget-Friendly Gift Ideas for Valentine’s Day 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

All we want in a relationship is reassurance and to feel loved and cared for. That’s why Valentine’s Day can be a challenging holiday. How can we make our partner feel loved in a way that is unique to us? What’s the most thoughtful gift someone could receive that isn’t a billion dollars? I’m here to help all the broke students looking for ways to treat their significant others. Here are a few gift ideas to ensure you pass Valentine’s Day with money left over for rent.

Personalized Gifts

The most thoughtful gifts are the ones that nobody else would understand or care about. I truly feel understood when I’m given something or told something that nobody else can say to me. Personally, I think the best gifts come from the heart, not from the store.

A handwritten love letter or poem: Words cannot describe how we feel about each other… except when they’re handwritten. It doesn’t matter how terrible your handwriting is, it’s the effort that counts. All I want for Valentine’s Day is a note telling me how much I’m loved, maybe with a little red heart in the corner.

Words cannot describe how we feel about each other… except when they’re handwritten. It doesn’t matter how terrible your handwriting is, it’s the effort that counts. All I want for Valentine’s Day is a note telling me how much I’m loved, maybe with a little red heart in the corner. Memory scrapbook: This is easier to do if you have known each other for an extended period, but some people (myself included) take a lot of photos! You could even separate the scrapbook into sections according to months or years, or based on specific adventures you’ve had together.

This is easier to do if you have known each other for an extended period, but some people (myself included) take a lot of photos! You could even separate the scrapbook into sections according to months or years, or based on specific adventures you’ve had together. A personalized playlist: We all have songs that remind us of certain first dates, big relationship milestones, etc. Why not combine all these songs into a list of nostalgia? You can name the playlist something corny and sweet, listen to it together, and reminisce on all the cute, little moments throughout the relationship so far.

Dollar Store Edition

Dollar Stores are my go-to when I want to get a bunch of little presents for a great price. You can do so much with dollar store gifts without making them look cheap. Any Dollar Tree, Dollarama, or Dollar Store is going to have a giant aisle filled with Valentine’s Day treats that you have to take advantage of.

Self-care box: This would be perfect if you wanted to spend Valentine’s Day inside the house, cuddled up with some snacks and a movie. Grab some affordable items and make a self-care box! I would add some scented lotions and body wash, a Valentine-inspired candle, face masks, and a pink or red loofah. If you’re feeling fancy, you could even add a bath bomb or two in the shape of a heart!

This would be perfect if you wanted to spend Valentine’s Day inside the house, cuddled up with some snacks and a movie. Grab some affordable items and make a self-care box! I would add some scented lotions and body wash, a Valentine-inspired candle, face masks, and a pink or red loofah. If you’re feeling fancy, you could even add a bath bomb or two in the shape of a heart! Sweet treat box: If you know me, you know I appreciate a good sweet treat. For everyone whose partner is the same, I’d suggest this style of gift box. Dollar stores are known for their cheap candy, so grab them all! Some brands are famous for their Valentine’s treats such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Cinnamon Hearts. Get a cute pink or red box, add the candy, and find a little stuffed bear or even a cute pajama set if you can find one!

Acts of Service

Here are some acts of service that will make the heart happy on Valentine’s Day. Some people are not materialistic, they’d rather someone spend time with or on them instead of money. When I imagine my partner doing something nice for me on Valentine’s Day, this is what comes to mind:

Baking them cookies: My favourite dessert is a big warm chocolate chip cookie, so obviously if someone made me some, I’d be ecstatic. This is perfect if you know their favourite treat and have most of the ingredients at home. Wake them up with a hot rack of cookies, muffins, cupcakes, etc.!

My favourite dessert is a big warm chocolate chip cookie, so obviously if someone made me some, I’d be ecstatic. This is perfect if you know their favourite treat and have most of the ingredients at home. Wake them up with a hot rack of cookies, muffins, cupcakes, etc.! Breakfast in bed: This is the kind of act you see in romantic movies. Making your partner breakfast gives an extra boost to your Valentine’s Day. If you can, wake up and sneak out of bed a bit early to make a nice, hot breakfast. I would make an omelet and some toast, some fresh fruit and yogurt, or some yummy heart-shaped banana pancakes. Whip up some coffee or tea to go with it and you have a perfect morning!

This is the kind of act you see in romantic movies. Making your partner breakfast gives an extra boost to your Valentine’s Day. If you can, wake up and sneak out of bed a bit early to make a nice, hot breakfast. I would make an omelet and some toast, some fresh fruit and yogurt, or some yummy heart-shaped banana pancakes. Whip up some coffee or tea to go with it and you have a perfect morning! Do the annoying chores: Everyone has that one household chore that they dislike doing but just can’t avoid. Wash the leftover dishes sitting in the sink, change the garbage bags, or fold the laundry for them. This one is a bit harder if you don’t live together. Another option would be pre-setting their coffee or morning tea so they don’t have to, putting on their favourite show, or setting up their workspace.

Everyone has that one household chore that they dislike doing but just can’t avoid. Wash the leftover dishes sitting in the sink, change the garbage bags, or fold the laundry for them. This one is a bit harder if you don’t live together. Another option would be pre-setting their coffee or morning tea so they don’t have to, putting on their favourite show, or setting up their workspace. Sticky notes: Write some little love letters or compliments on pink or red sticky notes and leave them around the house. You could also put them in their bag, their lunch box, or stuck in their computer. This is a cheap but thoughtful way to make your partner feel loved while giving a certain element of surprise!

Valentine’s Day is my favourite holiday, regardless of whether I spend it with a partner or friends. I love gifting and making the people around me feel loved and appreciated and I’m sure you do too! I hope a couple of these affordable ideas stuck out for you!