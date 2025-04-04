Brighter Days Are Ahead: A Review of Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” in Light of its Deluxe Release

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the anniversary of its release, Ariana Grande took to social media to announce that the Deluxe version of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, would be available for streaming on March 28th, 2025. Released under the name Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, the six tracks are an extension of the album’s original concept. As an homage to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Eternal Sunshine has been breaking our hearts since 2024.

As we jam out to the six new tracks on Brighter Days Ahead, here’s a review of every song from Ariana Grande’s masterpiece, Eternal Sunshine.

“intro (end of the world)” is a shorter track on the album that acts as an overture for the larger story. It features Grande as the main narrator, as she contemplates whether or not she would cross her lover’s mind if the world were ending. Significantly, these questions establish the three main characters of the album: the narrator (Grande), “you” (her ex-lover), and “he” (her new-lover for whom she has feelings). Loved for its simplicity, the “intro” begins an album about confusion and pain.

In the second track of Eternal Sunshine, the narrator is in the middle of walking out of her toxic relationship. In “bye,” Grande repetitively sings, “Bye-bye, boy bye!” to highlight her elated feeling from her escape. The subject matter and snappiness of the chorus make “bye” an addictive listen, even if it isn’t as well-known as other songs on the album.

“don’t want to break up again” is a perfect example of an Ariana Grande pop song known for its driving rhythm and iconic musical intro. Addressed to her toxic lover, the narrator contemplates the positive and negative aspects of ending their stagnant relationship before singing, “This situationship has the end.” The beat will have you dancing while you listen, and the spilled tea will surely interest you!

“Saturn Returns Interlude” is the only track on Eternal Sunshine that uses capitals in the title. It is less than a minute long and features the voice of Scottish astrologer Diana Garland reading about the cycle of Saturn. In this dreamlike sequence, the soundbite is sniped, re-edited, and warped with the sounds of glitching technology. The voice insists that the end of Saturn’s cycle prompts us to realize who we really are—the words “wake up” and “get real” are repeated urgently throughout the soundbite. This is similar to how reality gets distorted in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind whenever a memory is digitally wiped away. At the end of the interlude, Grande can be heard laughing with “you” until it slowly fades into the next track.

In the title track, “eternal sunshine,” the intro begins with the laughter we hear at the end of “Saturn Returns Interlude.” It explores Grande’s reflection on her relationship post-break-up and stands out for its catchy tune and syncopated rhythm. In the lyrics, Grande also references Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by suggesting that “you” is her “eternal sunshine”—something she wishes to forget. Now, with the narrator and “you” in separate relationships, Grande wishes for the memory of their past to be erased.

The song “supernatural” is a track you learn to love the more you listen to its upbeat rhythm. It is located halfway through the album and describes the narrator’s supernatural attraction to a newfound lover, having just ended a previous relationship. In euphoric bliss, Grande sings, “This love’s possessing me, but I don’t mind at all.” The hypnotic rise and fall of the melody reflects the complicated feelings of falling head over heels for another. It is a great listen if you’re starting to crush on someone and need a release for that emotion!

“true story” is one of the more controversial songs on the album, as Grande addresses the rumours and comments that’ve been said online regarding her new relationship with “you.” She describes feeling forced into a villain role but insists she’s ready to take on the challenge. Grande makes many allusions to her new acting career in the lyrics, stating, “I’ll be the one you pay to see, play the scene, roll the camera please.” In this song, the narrator states that she will remain blunt and unforgiving despite all the hate, making it a dynamic listen.

In “the boy is mine,” listeners get more info regarding the controversies discussed in “true story.” The narrator describes her obsession with her newer lover, “you,” and how he can only be hers despite belonging to another before their relationship. Grande refers to their situation as “sticky” and “problematic” but also all-consuming, as she feels like the stars have finally aligned with their relationship. “the boy is mine” is another classic pop song that gets lost amongst the tracks for its questionable content but is a fun listen for car rides and walks across campus.

“yes, and?” was the single that brought Eternal Sunshine to life. It was released alongside a music video on January 12th, 2025, and debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Grande’s eighth career leader. The song focuses on escaping unwanted hate or bad situations, as Grande prompts herself and us to say “yes, and?” when faced with unwanted controversy. Its clapping beat and climbing melody make it the perfect dance-worthy song for clubs and bars!

One of Grande’s most popular songs, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” stands apart from the rest of the album for its emotional depth and compelling storytelling. The song describes the narrator’s hopeless feelings with her ex-lover, where she still holds fond memories of their relationship despite trying to erase it from her mind. In the lyrics, Grande expresses that she and her ex can’t be friends because their romantic bond is too strong. In grief, Grande explains, “I don’t like how you paint me, yet I’m still here hanging.”

In the music video, Grande plays the role of Peaches, inspired by the character Clementine from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. While visiting Brighter Days Inc. to erase her memories, Peaches sings about her bond with “you” as their happy memories dramatically disappear around them. It’s a song regarded as one of the best on Eternal Sunshine, as it takes listeners on a journey of pure heartbreak both musically and cinematically.

“i wish i hated you” is one of the album’s most underrated songs. It follows the narrator’s spiralling mind as she realizes that her desire to rewrite her life does not eliminate the lingering relationship she once had. She still feels haunted by “you” and wishes that she could hate him instead. It’s a perfect song for a messy situation, as the narrator truly feels lost in her feelings.

In this other underrated song from Eternal Sunshine, Grande describes being imperfectly in love with her new lover. She highlights the hardships they’ve endured for their relationship and then explains why it’ll be worth all the controversy. She states that in regular relationships, she is “fucked up” and “anxious too much” but promises to be better for “you.” Then, it’s revealed that her new lover also fears how he will love her and expresses feeling anxious and messy. This snappy and syncopated tune of unconditional love will surely bring a smile to your face as these two imperfect lovers perfectly find each other.

“ordinary things (feat. Nonna)” is the album’s finale. The narrator, who now feels a greater sense of freedom with her new relationship, begins the song by listing the expensive things she and “you” can do together before ultimately deciding that “ordinary things” are the best. Grande’s Nonna appears in the song’s outro to give a final speech about love and marriage. She advises the narrator to “never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,” meaning that if she doesn’t feel comfortable doing it, she’s “in the wrong place.” Eternal Sunshine concludes with this as the album’s final message, suggesting that it was ultimately better for Grande to leave behind her love rather than stick it through.

Eternal Sunshine is the most detailed and structured work Ariana Grande has produced in her career. The deluxe version Brighter Days Ahead undoubtedly relies on the plot conventions of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, further exploring the narrator’s mindset on love and memory. Here at Her Campus UVic, we’re dancing along to every song!