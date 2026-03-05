Being a Hockey Fan as a Woman is Exhausting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why liking hockey feels like a test

If you like hockey as a woman, you’ve probably been hit with the phrase, “Name five players then”. There’s always some sort of catch, like if you’re a new fan, you’re not taken seriously. You can’t know too much or else you seem like you’re trying too hard. If you’re emotional, you’re dramatic, and if you’re confident, you’re annoying. You can go to a game, but you have to be ready to prove that you belong.

Recently, more and more women have been discovering hockey through fandom culture, social media, and shows like Heated Rivalry. The criticism has only gotten louder; rather than praising that the sport is expanding into new markets, these kinds of fans are seen as fake. As if learning about hockey through storytelling and characters somehow diminishes your passion for the sport.

You can be a fan, just not that kind of fan

When Matthew Tkachuk (a player for the Florida Panthers) stated on his podcast that he dislikes it when female fans refer to players by their nicknames, this double standard was made abundantly clear. Ironically, nicknames are very common in hockey culture. They’re used by teammates, broadcasters, and have long been used by the fans. It only seems to be a problem when we women are comfortable enough to do it as well.

That’s what a lot of the backlash really boils down to. Men are more threatened by the fact that women are feeling comfortable belonging in the world of hockey, versus them just understanding the game.

Hockey isn’t political (but it is)

This conversation has developed into a much larger conversation during the recent controversy surrounding the U.S. Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey team. Footage of the team in the men’s locker room after their Olympic gold win was posted online, where the group was seen calling U.S. President Donald Trump to celebrate their victory.

Olympic team member and New Jersey Devils alternate captain, Jack Hughes’ response to the backlash that “everything is so political” came out as condescending. Recent ICE actions, including raids, detentions, and family separations that directly affect immigrant communities, are causing significant suffering. This isn’t just a disagreement for many of us fans. We aren’t making it political. This is about basic safety, dignity, and human rights. When athletes publicly support Trump, a politician who has praised ICE, increased their authority, and frequently said racist, sexist, and anti-2SLGBTQIA+ remarks, we aren’t creating a political issue. These statements and policies affect real people.

Claiming that everything is political can seem like a scapegoat for taking responsibility. Women, queer people and immigrant fans have to pay attention to this information as it affects their safety, but all fans, including male fans, should be paying attention.

The laugh that said it all

What really stuck with me as well was what came next. When Trump said he would also need to invite the U.S. Women’s hockey team to the White House, members of the men’s team roared with laughter.

That moment hit hard.

For many years, the women’s team has dominated international hockey. They had worked just as hard to win gold while also fighting for respect, equitable pay, and visibility. Most recently, the U.S. Women’s hockey team won Olympic gold in 2018, whereas the last time the men’s team had won gold was 1980. And yet, the notion of honouring the women’s team that won the same medal seemed absurd to them.

If you’re a female hockey fan, you undoubtedly recognized this irony. Women fans and women’s hockey are still being viewed as extras rather than necessities.

Let women love hockey freely

Being a hockey fan can stem from numerous different ways. There are those who grew up in rinks; international tournaments introduced the sport to others; and some come from fandom culture, edits, and BookTok. Nobody becomes less legitimate as a result.

In hockey, the preconceptions that women encounter aren’t new. Now that more of us are out there, confident and unapologetic about our presence, we’ve just become louder. Hockey is not protected by gatekeeping. It hinders it. Hockey arenas aren’t being invaded by women. We’ve been here forever. And we aren’t getting quieter anytime soon.