Banned Books You Should Read in 2026

Recently, Alberta presented a list of over 200 books that are being banned from elementary school libraries in the province. This CBC article reports that Premier Danielle Smith explains that the books are being banned because they are considered graphic and sexual, declaring that these books have no place in the hands of elementary students. However, after taking a look at the list, you start to wonder if that’s the real reason for removing these books. Many of these stories show characters in the minority, whether they’re people of colour, queer, or standing up against a flawed society. Some standouts on the list are The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and Jaws by Peter Benchley. These titles stood out to me despite not having read them yet, so I made a list of some other books from the list that I would recommend. Here are some banned books, categorized by the reason for being banned, that everyone should read.

Banned for “materials with explicit sexual content”.

I finished this tragicomic the other week and was completely engrossed while reading. Bechdal is well-versed in mixing visual and verbal storytelling, creating a story that grabs you. In this graphic memoir, she explores her relationship with her father and their family dynamic, discovering herself and the ways she unknowingly related to him in childhood.

If you liked the 2012 movie, you’ll love the book. Its narrative is so captivating because of the intimate way Charlie tells his story, making it a heart-wrenching read. The book is a deep coming-of-age story that explores growing up in high school, making friends, and entering the world of sex, drugs, and relationships, all while processing past childhood trauma.

Banned for “materials with non-explicit sexual content”.

I know this is a book many were forced to read in high school, so you’re probably tired of it, but I think this story is more important now than ever before. Orwell has a way of subtly implementing societal commentary in his novels that has you putting the book down and reconsidering what’s going on around you. This story is no different. It explores forbidden love, power structures, and the deconstruction of personality.

You’ve likely seen the Netflix show, Heartstopper, but might’ve forgotten it was a comic first! I remember reading the first few volumes when they were posted online before the show was made, and eagerly awaiting the next update since I was invested in Nick and Charlie’s story. The list specifically bans volume 5, but I recommend reading the entire series. It’s a heart-warming gay love story that shows various teen queer characters, giving many people someone to relate to.

Banned for “materials with non-sexual content”.

I found this book on a trip to my roommate’s cabin and was so engaged that I finished it in one day. The graphic memoir follows a young Korean girl, Robin, as she undergoes multiple moves and changes in her environment. It explores what it feels like to not fit in with your hometown, race, and the new people you’re surrounded by. Despite these struggles, it ends on a positive note as the move introduces Robin to the world of comics— showing her a life she never could’ve imagined.

If you haven’t read The Hunger Games yet, what have you been reading? This is a classic childhood book with a strong female lead that, on the surface, is about surviving the deathly games. But underneath, there’s a strong commentary about government control and the privileged upper class. The following books, Catching Fire and Mockingjay, are also on the ban list, so if you haven’t yet, you may as well read the entire series.

This series is another childhood classic that seems to be about finding yourself and where you belong, but it also explores fighting a controlling system. The Divergent series also has a strong female lead who makes a risky decision about her future. Even now, I’m not sure which faction I’d pick. Only the first book of the series is on the ban list, but I recommend the full trilogy, with Insurgent and Allegiant.

I recently re-read A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and was surprised at how fun it was! Obviously, not too fun, since it’s about a murder and a missing girl, but fun in the sense that I was fully engaged in the storytelling. In the first book, Pip investigates an old murder-suicide that haunts her town and ruins the families’ lives. With the supposed murderer’s brother, Ravi, they uncover that there’s more to the mystery than the town initially thought. I saw the second book of this trilogy, Good Girl, Bad Blood, is also on the ban list. I haven’t read this one myself, but if it’s anything like the first, I would wholeheartedly recommend it.

There are a handful of other banned books that I’ve read and would recommend, so I suggest reading the full list yourself. And maybe you can challenge yourself to complete the entire list! It probably wouldn’t be too hard, since many of these books are widely known. Still, it’s worth checking out what kind of stories are being banned in public schools and seeing what voices are being shut down. Happy reading!