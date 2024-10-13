Albums by Female Artists to Help You Romanticize Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves turn golden and the weather gets drearier, seasonal depression begins to rear its ugly head. We know it’s time to let go of the long summer days, but it can be hard to embrace fall in all of its enchanting glory. What better way to embrace the new autumn atmosphere, than through the power of music? From songs that will have you dancing to their catchy choruses to tear-jerking ballads, you’re sure to find something to suit your autumn playlists. When you’re ready to immerse yourself in the fall vibe, these fall classics, all by iconic female artists, are sure to make the perfect addition to your cold-season soundtracks.

Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

It would be ridiculous for me not to mention the fall classic that is Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift. This quintessential fall album is sure to make the air smell crisper and have you yearning for a pumpkin spice latte. From “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” this album is filled wall-to-wall with amazing songs that will have you dancing one second and crying the next. So break out your headphones and that scarf that smells just like you (IYKYK), and get ready to listen to an album with the perfect autumn vibe.

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin – Suki Waterhouse

This recently released 2024 album is sure to become one of your new favs. Suki Waterhouse’s Memoir of a Sparklemuffin is a no-skip indie/pop-rock record that you will find yourself singing at all hours of the day. Songs like “My Fun” with its catchy but unique production, and “Model, Actress, Whatever” which will have you passionately shouting along, are sure to get you hooked on this recent release. This album’s eclectic, cool girl vibe will pair perfectly with your chilly autumn walks and warm matcha tea lattes.

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We – Mitski

The 2023 album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We by Mitski is indisputably a masterpiece. While you’re sure to know this record’s most popular hit “My Love Mine All Mine,” there are also many more heart-wrenching songs for you to discover off this 11-track album. Like all of Mitski’s albums, this record is a beautiful blend of her poetic storytelling, raw vulnerability, and musical talent. Songs such as “The Frost,” with themes of isolation and loneliness, or “When Memories Snow,” about wanting to hide from your past, are the perfect soundtrack for navigating the changing cold weather.

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves’ sixth studio album, was a record that thoroughly surprised me this year. Prior to this album, I never knew much about Musgraves’ music besides her mainstream hits. But as my playlist was on Spotify’s smart shuffle, the album’s title track “Deeper Well” came drifting through my headphones. After a single listen, I was immediately obsessed with its folk-country sound. I was then sucked into the rest of the album and it quickly became one of my favourites of the year. Though this album was released in March, it’s indisputably a fall album to me. The extended version, Deeper Well: Deeper Into the Well coming out in August makes much more sense, as the soft soul-searching sound of the album plays perfectly into autumn themes such as change and transition, mortality, nostalgia, introspection, and the ending of cycles.

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

If you’re looking to avoid the fall blues, Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers may not be the record for you. Even though I can’t get through the autumn season without listening to this album 100-plus times, it’s certain to make me cry each and every time. With songs like “Moon Song,” a crushing ballad about unrequited love, or “Halloween,” a piece about putting on a mask to pretend things are fine when they’re not; this album will have your eyes feeling as misty as the weather outside. After a single listen, this tear-jerking no-skip album is certain to become your next fall staple.

This Lion’s Roar – First Aid Kit

Last but not least, The Lion’s Roar by First Aid Kit holds a well-deserved position on this list. The 10-track album by this iconic female folk duo is sure to be your newest fall favourite. If you’re a fan of Fleet Foxes or Of Monsters and Men, First Aid Kit will easily become your autumn obsession. This album’s second track “Emmylou,” with its dreamy and nostalgic sound, is certainly my top hit on this record. But other songs such as “Dance to Another Tune” and “King of the World” will quickly get stuck in your head.

With the October blues slowly creeping in, music can be a powerful tool to support you through the emotional rollercoaster of fall. From Taylor Swift’s nostalgic fall album Red (Taylor’s Version) to Mitski’s haunting melodies in The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, each record can be your new soundtrack for the highs and lows of autumn. So, grab your headphones, brew a cosy drink, and let these albums guide you through this changing season.