Are you new to Victoria or freshly legal? Let a few nightlife veterans give you their tips on where you should spend your nights out. We’ll let you know which locations are our favourites, whether we think the popular spots are overrated, and even spill the tea on the most underrated ones…no gatekeeping here!

Paparazzi Nightclub

Overrated

While Paparazzi, also nicknamed “pap’s,” is located at 642 Johnson Street and does have a quintessential underground, dance floor vibe (and by underground, we mean it is actually in a low-ceiling basement), it unfortunately is one of Victoria’s overrated nightlife spots. The cover to enter is $10—or $5 with a student ID if you arrive before 11 p.m. The space is pretty small and the limited seating fills up quickly, making it hard to find a place to chill on a break from dancing. As a popular spot, you’re almost guaranteed to run into at least one person you know, although the club music can act as a great escape from making small talk. On busy Friday and Saturday nights, the music is often DJ’ed and typically good dance music.

Paparazzi often attracts the freshly 19, and at times, the not-so-freshly 19. I have seen the odd creepy older person there, though strength in numbers with friends and taking other safety measures can help ensure that a night out starts and ends fun for all. Though it may be overrated, Paparazzi isn’t all bad. The pool table beside the dance floor and the friendly staff are definitely pros, and if you’re looking to dance with your friends it can be a worthwhile spot. Given that it is certainly more of a nightclub, Paparazzi isn’t ideal for a bar-hopping night, though locations on the list like Big Bad John’s, El Furniture, and Leopold’s are great options for this.

Wicket Hall

Overrated

The days of Wicket Hall being the ultimate UVic student spot are long over. Although the themed nights can be fun, especially with recent picks like “ABBA” night and “female pop icons” night, with a dance floor large enough to fit about half of UVic’s of-age students, the bar has recently dipped in popularity. Cover typically starts at $10, but is sometimes raised for special events.

This downtick in attendance may be due to the rise of other bars in the neighbouring area such as Darcy’s Pub and Paparazzi, it may also be attributed to to the not-so-kind staff that often occupy the entrance. The bouncers at Wicket Hall have been known to be unfriendly, unhelpful, and often outwardly rude which tends to cause a disconnect between the fun of the dance floor and the fear of the staff. Due to this, Wicket has recently developed another con to this list, which is a nearly empty (like, all the time) dance floor. As you walk in, the music may sound like some of the best Victoria has to offer in the nightlife scene, but its nearly empty interior often deters most partiers from, well, partying. For these reasons, we must mark Wicket Hall as overrated.

Upstairs Entertainment Ltd

Overrated

Upstairs was all the rage in the early 2020s but has recently tipped the social opinion scale towards the negative. The company makes up Darcy’s Pub, Upstairs, and the Duke Saloon, but has not been able to formulate a consistently good vibe between the three establishments. Unfortunately for Upstairs, the smaller space tends to cause shoving and uncomfortable situations without much room for escape or a breather besides the dirty bathrooms. With the cover being $10 (cash only) and only four hours to enjoy the mediocre party, open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., it can be hard to justify this expenditure. This nightclub often attracts the younger crowd, usually the freshly 19. This would not be a problem, but older men have seemingly caught on to the trend and can be found hanging around the dance floor or the walls, creating an extremely uncomfortable environment for those coming to purely dance with friends and have fun.

One pro of Upstairs is their ability to throw eye-catching events. Around Halloween, planning your night out can be stressful, but Upstairs offers a reprieve with a Halloween event sold through online, no-stress ticket sales. The negative side of these events arises when checking the ticket fees, which are usually around $20 to $25, a lot for a young university student seeking a fun night. Because of these reasons, we have decided that Upstairs is overrated.

The Duke Saloon

Overrated

Open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, The Duke Saloon is your one-stop shop for all things country. From live music at 10 p.m. that goes till the end of the night, cheap drinks and room to dance, This is the perfect place for you if you like to hoedown. Entry can vary—depending on if you’re on the guest list or if there is an event that night—but typically, cover will run you between $10-15. The Duke has places to sit and socialize, a split-level bar, spacious bathrooms, and great staff who are always willing to lend a hand.

Despite these pros, one of the biggest cons of The Duke would be their “no stamp” policy. Like most clubs in Victoria, you are free to pay cover, get stamped and then hop around if you so wish, but the motto at the Duke is; if you’re in, you’re in and if you’re out, you’re out. This typically causes the Duke to have a slower start to the night, but then start to pick up between 11 p.m. to 12 p.m., after people have had a chance to poke around at other venues.

Similar to the last “con” is that the Duke is somewhat isolated in location from its brethren’ pubs and clubs (Darcy’s Pub and Upstairs Entertainment LTD) making it not the best spot if you’re looking to club hop or wanting to get a quick bite that is less than a ten-minute walk. However, that doesn’t stop the Duke from being the spot for you if you’re a die-hard country fan or want a solid spot to end your evening.

Big Bad John’s

Underrated

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned peanut bar? Big Bad John’s, located at 919 Douglas St. in the Strathcona Hotel, is your quintessential hillbilly bar. I have one word for you: vibes. With free buckets of peanuts and discarded bras littering the ceiling, the vibes in Big Bad John’s are unlike anything else you’ll find in Victoria.

Though some may complain about the space being cramped and the constant crunch of peanuts underfoot, IMO, it adds to the ambiance. One of the main downsides of Big Bad John’s is the older clientele, but this can be used to your benefit if you feel bold enough to ask for a drink (with safety in mind, of course).

Due to its location right next door to the Sticky Wicket, it can be the perfect place to retire after you and your friends are all danced out. With plenty of seating, it’s an amazing bar to debrief your night; where you can all relax, laugh, and have a few last drinks.

El Furniture Warehouse

Underrated (as a spot to pre-game)

If you’re looking for social events, no cover, and a great, loud fun atmosphere for great cheap drinks and food; El Furniture Warehouse is for you. Open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, El Furniture Warehouse is the spot to start your night. Located in the heart of downtown at 533 Yates Street, El Furniture is known for its cheap drinks, food, fun specials, and signature dive bar vibes. Their staff are welcoming, talkative, down-to-earth, and super helpful, making the experience all the better.

Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays are this venue’s busiest days, as it’s the staple spot in Victoria to “pregame,” so be sure to get there early as the later you go, the busier it gets as there is limited seating! After stopping by El Furniture, your next stop of the night would most likely be to one of the many popular bars or clubs close by. Luckys (on Mondays), Upstairs, Darcys, and Paparazzi are within walking distance from El Furniture making it a great spot to start the night.

Darcy’s Pub

Underrated… on Saturdays

Do you like live music, delicious drinks, food, and a good time? Then Darcy’s (on Saturdays) is definitely for you. Despite having the same owners as The Duke Saloon and Upstairs Entertainment LTD, Darcy’s still ends up on top. Darcy’s Pub brings in an “older” (not freshly 19) crowd of both UVic students and older alike to have a good time.

The cover is on the cheaper side when it comes to clubs and bars in Victoria, with a cover of only $7. On a typical Friday night, this is a great spot to stop in, or even to start the night, but it wouldn’t be the main event. However, on a Saturday, Darcy’s is the spot to be at with their rotating bands, Darcy’s is both a pub and club. Darcy’s has great seating for socializing, while still maintaining a good amount of room for a dance floor for those who like to boogie. Friday nights tend to be more sit-down and mello, but Saturdays are when the dance floor really gets packed. Once you and your friends have danced the night away, just around the corner are Fork’n Pork and Joint Pizzeria, two of Victoria’s “post-club” staple food spots.

The only real con is that the women’s bathroom is the size of a closet and much too small and inaccessible. While my friends and I have been able to fit three in one stall, it was no easy feat and would not be something I recommend doing. The main area of the washroom also fits a maximum of three people, making it tight like sardines when there is any more. No cute group photos or fun times could be had in that bathroom.

Overall, Darcys on a Saturday would be a pretty solid pick to go for a good time, and on Fridays, a great spot to start the night.

Maude Hunter’s Pub

Underrated

Although this amazing spot is not a part of the lively nightlife in downtown Victoria, Maude Hunter’s Pub remains one of the best places to go with your friends if you’re looking for a great night out. Located on Shelbourne Street near Mount Tolmie,––Maude’s is the ideal bar for any UVic students looking for a casual drink after class who can’t stand the food at Felicita’s pub. Never too loud or busy, Maude’s is the perfect option if you’re looking for good quality time with your friends. It’s got great music, yummy food, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

One thing that sets Maude’s apart is their fun activities and forever-evolving drink menu. On Monday nights at 8 p.m., they have a scheduled music bingo, while on Tuesday nights, they host a trivia competition! Anyone can come out to attend these events free of charge, so it could be a great activity for you and your buddies when you feel like getting out of the house.

The cocktails they serve at Maude’s are also fresh, fun, and delicious. They include whipped cream-flavoured vodka, cherry-flavoured whiskey, crown royal blackberry, blue raspberry vodka, and even passion fruit rum. You’ll end up trying drinks you’ve never had before and can’t find anywhere else!

Compared to other places in Victoria, Maude’s pub is definitely underrated. Not enough students know about its convenient location, so it remains a hidden gem amongst the masses. If you do check it out, order a batch of their signature, beer-battered french fries and experience their amazing taste! Those fries alone will convince you to come back time and time again.

Lucky Bar

Underrated… on Mondays

Located in downtown Victoria at 517 Yates St., Lucky Bar––also commonly just called “Lucky’s”––is one of the most underrated spots on this list. On Fridays and Saturdays, this place can be kind of a hit or miss, but on Mondays, it really comes to life with locals fondly referring to it as “Lucky Mondays.” After a hard first day back at work or school you can treat yourself to stellar service and very reasonably priced drinks. Even with the $5 cover and the odd day of the week, you’ll find that Lucky Bar is shockingly full every single Monday night. What makes Lucky Bar stand out is easily its dance floor; spacious, clean, and with the best 90s and 2000s hits playing through the speakers.

Lucky Bar is within walking distance from many other downtown clubs and bars mentioned on this list including El Furniture Warehouse, Darcy’s Pub, and Upstairs Entertainment Ltd, making it an amazing stop on a long night of bar-hopping. It is also within walking distance from many great late-night snack options including the Joint Pizzeria and Fork’n Pork.

Leopold’s Tavern

Underrated

Located in the heart of downtown Victoria on Yates Street, Leopold’s Tavern is a smaller venue, but notoriously packed, especially on weekends. A huge perk about this location compared to other venues on this list is that there’s no cover fee. While this location is a sit-down spot, the vibes are immaculate—with a pseudo-UK underground bar vibe that’s messy, interesting, and loud, it’s a great place to munch on some comfort food while getting smashed. It’s worth getting there earlier in the night to score a seat—because my only con with Leopold’s is that I wish the venue was bigger and had larger tables. They have individual bathrooms here that are graffitied and very entertaining to look at in between fixing your makeup.

Their booze menu is decently large and also not as overpriced as some other spots in town… Their cocktails are fun classics and a solid size. Prices for drinks here are around the $6-13 range. On top of top-tier vibes for when you want to have fun, but also want a chair to sit in, I also go there for the food. Quality comfort food central, Leopold’s has everything greasy your drunk heart may desire. From poutine, deep-fried pickles, a bucket of bacon, and their waffle snack fries—my personal favourite—they have so many great options to satisfy your cravings. They also have Wing Wednesdays and Taco+Tequila Tuesdays if you’re looking for a mid-week pickup.

Whether you prefer dancing, socializing, or bar games, you’re sure to find something to suit your perfect night out in Victoria! Based on our ratings, you can probably guess that we think bars are the new top dog, though a night of dancing is sometimes just what you need after a busy week of class.

For more information about how to ensure you and your friends have a safe night out, check out the article, “Cheers to Safety: A Beginner’s Guide to Clubbing Safely written by fellow Her Campus UVic writers, Helena Howard and Jess Bayda.