A UVic Student’s Brunch Bucket List: Part One 

If there’s one thing Victoria does right, it’s brunch! Whether you’re the type to be up with the sun or you’re just rolling out of bed at noon, I know just the spot to kickstart your day (or help you recover from the night before). So, grab some friends––and your appetite––and get ready to check out the best brunch restaurants in town!

Located at 2915 Douglas St., Victoria, Spoons Diner is a must-eat! This retro-styled restaurant is the perfect spot for a casual Saturday breakfast with eye-catching decor, trivia pursuit cards for hilarious entertainment, and most importantly, to-die-for food.

The menu really has something for everyone, but a few items stand out! For my fellow eggs benedict lovers, Spoons offers seven different kinds and even a “Build Your Own Benny” option for $20. This diner is also the place to be for those with a morning sweet tooth: the “Cinn City Cakes” are a delicious stack of three giant cinnamon bun pancakes, and the “Tiramisu French Toast” creates the perfect mix of chocolate, coffee, and cream cheese flavours.

Spoons Diner is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but because it’s so popular, there can be a bit of a wait. I would suggest arriving outside standard breakfast hours for the most speedy service!

Have you ever been exploring Victoria and stumbled upon a vibrant pink building? Chances are, that’s Floyd’s Diner! This beloved Victoria chain, lovingly called Floyd’s, is the perfect place for a quick and affordable hangover breakfast with the girls.

Floyd’s offers both a breakfast and lunch menu option—but their breakfast is a real treat! Their breakfast menu, of course, carries all the classics, like eight different kinds of eggs benny and a build-your-own omelette option. But the real treat? Their hashes! The “Vegetarian Hash” and the “BC Hash” both come with scrambled eggs over crispy fried potatoes, topped with cheese, salsa, and green onions. The “BC Hash” adds bacon and sausage, while the “Vegetarian Hash” gets you veggie galore with red peppers, garlic, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Floyd’s Diner is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has locations in James Bay, Gorge, Royal Oak, Brentwood Bay, and Langford. No matter where you are, this beloved breakfast spot is only a short drive away!

While this place may be slightly touristy, it still deserves a spot on this list. Located in the heart of downtown at 910 Government St., Victoria, is Frankie’s Modern Diner. Offering a somewhat more elevated brunch experience with sleek furniture and reasonable prices, Frankie’s is somewhere you have to try at least once!

While Frankie’s serves more than just breakfast, their brunch menu is what we’re here for. Available from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends and holidays, they offer a wide variety of brunch foods. From classics like “Buttermilk Pancakes,” the “Garden Omelette,” and the “Diner Wrap” to unique items like the “Breakfast Burger,” which features a beef burger with hollandaise sauce, Frankie’s has something for everyone! But the real star of their menu? Their “Chicken & Waffle” is a delicious fried chicken, bacon, waffle, and hot honey syrup combination that makes the trek downtown worth it!

Just a short 30-minute walk or a five-minute drive away from the UVic Campus, the Village (Torquay Location) is the perfect brunch spot to hit up after crushing (or failing) your exams! Their slogan, “Where the locals eat brunch all day every day” rings very true for me and my friends.

This place has some very unique and delicious food that will make you want to try everything on the menu! From bennies served on braised greens, latkes, or locally sourced bagels to delicious sandwiches, such as their pesto BLT, there are so many must-tries. My favourite menu item has to be the “Mt Doug” benny on a latke, with delicious roasted yams, squash and onion, basil-arugula pesto, goat cheese, hollandaise, and pickled red onions!

The Village has three locations here in Victoria: Estevan, Royal Oak, and Torquay––the latter two of which are perfect for students! Their hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the days that they’re open vary from store to store, so make sure you look online beforehand. Go try it out, you won’t regret it!

Step away from the last sad piece of toast in your fridge and make your way to one of these must-try restaurants. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, like the “Cinn City Cakes” from Spoons, or savoury, like the “Mt Doug” benny from The Village, these brunch spots have you covered. Your stomach will thank you!