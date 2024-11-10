A Sparkly New Era: Suki Waterhouse and ‘The Sparklemuffin Tour’ 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With an 18-track album, a brand-new single, and an ongoing tour, fans are being well-fed by our favourite rockstar, Suki Waterhouse. Memoir of a Sparklemuffin dropped in September and quickly became one of the year’s standout releases. But Suki isn’t stopping there––Waterhouse has also joined forces with Ashe for a captivating brand-new single, and is travelling across North America to bring The Sparklemuffin Tour to cities near you. Whether she’s dazzling the audience with her electrifying stage presence or opening up through her music, Waterhouse is showing that she’s a force to be reckoned with. So buckle up, because here’s a closer look at all the exciting developments from Suki Waterhouse and her sparkly new era.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin Album

Suki Waterhouse’s sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, hit the charts in September of this year. This arachnid-named record exceeded all of my expectations and quickly became one of my fav albums of the year. Waterhouse’s 18-track album features many standouts including songs such as “Model, Actress, Whatever,” “OMG,” and “Supersad” which are sure to have you just as obsessed as I am.

The word “memoir” being featured in the title of this album is very apt, as it contains many personal aspects of Waterhouse’s life. One of the main themes of the album is love, including the complex feelings that come with past and current relationships. The song “Faded,” is a beautiful ballad about feeling the sun set on a relationship. There have been multiple exes this song is speculated to be about. But I believe it to be about her past relationship with A-lister, Bradley Cooper, due to the lyrics: “I was still in primary school / When people thought your band was cool / It was hard to imagine being so f*cking naive.” When the two dated from 2013-2015 it was quite controversial as they had a 17-year age gap, with Waterhouse being 21 and Cooper being 38. For all you Twilight fans, fear not, because there are also a few tracks on the album that seem to be about Waterhouse’s fiance, Robert Pattinson. Songs like “My Fun,”“To Get You,”“Lullaby,” and “To Love” are some of the ones I speculate to be about her current lover.

A New Single! “Pushing Daisies” by Ashe and Suki Waterhouse

I have been buzzing with excitement since the single “Pushing Daisies” by Ashe and Waterhouse was announced. Since coming out on Oct. 25, 2024, I have been playing this record on repeat! This single offers an amazing blend of Ashe’s more folk sound with Waterhouse’s pop-rock voice. At first glance, the title seems to be something sweet and innocent, but the phrase actually has a darker meaning. “Pushing daisies” is an expression that stems from World War 1 poetry, referring to one’s death and having flowers grow over their grave. This double meaning fits well with the song, as it has quite an upbeat, mystical sound but darker lyrics such as, “I think I got insomnia and she’s a queen / She likes to go out dancing under the sheets / She might be out to kill me and I’m afraid / I might be pushing daisies.”

On Oct. 23, two days before the release, Suki invited Ashe on stage during her Los Angeles show to preview their single. Their live performance was pure magic, and I highly suggest you give it a watch!

The Sparklemuffin Tour: Vancouver 10/28

“I’m with the crowd, I cannot breathe.” It’s Oct. 28 at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and the crowd is expectantly waiting for the sold-out show to begin. Concert-goers are greeted by a stage filled with dense foliage, and in the back, a giant glittering spider’s web. As 9 p.m. hits, the lights drop, and a mysterious voice begins to tell the story of a girl wandering into the forest and getting wrapped up in a spider’s cocoon. The energy is high as the opening chords of the first song, “Gateway Drug” starts to play. Then, there she is… Suki Waterhouse enters in all her rockstar glory.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

The fashion throughout the show had me yearning for a 70s-inspired rocker wardrobe of my very own. Waterhouse started the show in the most amazing, floor-length, sparkly fur-lined robe. Though I could never pull it off, seeing her in it made me want one for myself. Waterhouse then strips the coat during the third song, “OMG,” while she sings the iconic line, “You make me feel so sleazy,” revealing black pleather boot-cut pants, and a long draped pink top with large cut-outs on the sides. You can see this outfit and more on Waterhouse’s Instagram.

There were a ton of moments that made the concert very special including entertaining accessory changes like the heart-shaped sunglasses featured during Waterhouse’s performance of “My Fun.” Another amazing moment was during the song “Johanna”; this number is a more ballad-esque song about unrequited love and longing for someone you can’t have. During this song, Waterhouse brought up a fan from the show on stage, singing and dancing with her throughout the song.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

This was easily one of my favourite concerts I’ve been to. The crowd was high energy but respectful, and Waterhouse had a stage presence that I’ve seen rivalled by few others. She did a phenomenal job connecting with fans, her interaction with the crowd made the whole concert feel so intimate.

With Memoir of a Sparklemuffin showcasing her best and most evolved work to date and the release of her beautiful single “Pushing Daisies” alongside Ashe, it’s clear that Waterhouse is only just getting started. Her Sparklemuffin Tour is further solidifying her place as a dynamic live performer, with sold-out shows, electrifying energy, and a deep connection to her fans. As Waterhouse continues to shine on stage and in the studio, we can’t wait to see what’s next from this bold, boundary-pushing artist!