A rundown of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama

It Ends With Us has yet to end as a massive Hollywood scandal unravels from the promising book-to-screen adaptation of the novel It Ends With Us. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars in the film, are now caught up in a messy legal battle involving accusations of sexual harassment, lawsuits, and more drama. If you’ve gotten lost in the chaos of it all, here’s a breakdown for you.

Press Tour and London Premier

Fans noticed tension from the very beginning during the London premiere of the movie. Reporters were told to keep questions “fun and light-hearted” and avoid asking about domestic abuse. Baldoni was absent from the event, and he and Lively were never seen together in interviews or on the red carpet. This sparked rumours that something was off. It didn’t help that Lively and the author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, had unfollowed Baldoni on social media. Behind the scenes, Baldoni hired crisis manager Melissa Nathan as negative comments about Lively started to appear online.

The Allegations Against Baldoni

On Dec. 20, 2024, only months after the film hit theatres, Lively filed an 80-page complaint accusing Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of sexual harassment and claimed that they had attempted to ruin her reputation.

Immediate Fallout

The day after Lively filed her initial complaint, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency, WME Agency while Baldoni’s lawyer denied all claims. Two days later, Liz Plank, co-host of Baldoni’s podcast, Man Enough, quit but made no direct mention of Baldoni. Meanwhile, Hollywood stars including Amy Schumer, Amber Heard, and Gwyneth Paltrow, voiced their support for Lively.

Lawsuits Begin

On Dec. 24, 2024, Baldoni and his PR team were sued for defamation by former Wayfarer Studios co-founder, Stephanie Jones. Then, only a week later, on Dec. 31, 2024, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times for an article published on Dec. 21, 2024, titled, “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine”. Also on Dec.31, Lively sued Baldoni and his PR team for unspecified damages. Following, on Jan. 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

Gag Orders

By late January, a judge issued a gag order (an order from a judge that a case may not be discussed in public) in an attempt to stop the stars from publicly discussing the case. On Feb. 3, 2025, the judge warned that the trial date could be moved up if they didn’t stop airing their dirty laundry in public, as it would be extremely difficult to find an unbiased jury.

Website War and Leaked Voicemail

On Feb. 1, 2025, Baldoni’s legal team launched a website called thelawsuitinfo.com, posting court documents, text messages, emails, and more in a timeline format to back up his side of the story. Shortly after, a six-minute voice note from Baldoni was leaked. In it, he apologizes to Lively, saying it was “two in the morning” and proceeded to make strange comments about her family life and their on-set chemistry. The voice message only added more fuel to the fire, with many questioning his intentions.

What Comes Next?

The drama is far from over. A trial date is set for March 2026, but that date might change if both sides keep fighting openly in the press. This battle is unfolding in real-time, and more shocking details are likely to emerge. In the meantime, we will be watching closely to see how this high-stakes feud plays out.