A Plea to American Voters Residing in Canada

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

At 21 years old, I sit dumbfounded by the state of the electoral body, candidates, and the whirlwind of opinions surrounding this year’s American election. The phrase, ‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent,’ declared by Supreme Court Justice Elena Sotomayor during the ruling on presidential immunity prompted by Donald Trump’s court cases, has gone largely unreported in the press. Such a powerful moment for the future of our country, what shall be remembered in history books one day, has been so blatantly overshadowed by reporting on the changing tides of the candidates and the words of senile old men.

This is a perfect example of why this upcoming election is so important. Last time Donald Trump took power as President, he appointed three Supreme Court justices who will now reside in court until death or retirement. Up to three Supreme Court justices are projected to step down during the next four-year term. The appointing of these justices by the sitting president could change everything. So it’s not just four years, it’s our future.

As an American living in Canada, I am less so in the thick of the storm. As a political science major, I adapt to immersing myself in the eye of it. Politics are our future, our past; they control how we live, who we are, and what we will grow to be. My generation jokes playfully on the matter of the election, but we must also remember its seriousness. Voting matters, using your voice can change the course of history, even if it echoes less than others.

For all other young Americans residing in Canada, I understand the safety provided by being on this side of the border. It is a comfort, but when the day comes, please cross the border. This election will change the course of history as well as delegate the rights of millions. We may have our first female president. Even if you believe the outcome is already set, join me and vote. Every ballot is important. Personally, I would like to be celebrating on November 5th, not crying and fearing for our future.

This is not argumentative. It’s a plea to look forward, not back.

My opinion as a 21-year-old American residing in Canada may be only a small voice in the pandemonium. Regardless, I write to you, asking you to use your voice and power as I attempt to use mine. Together, we can create change.