A How-To Guide To Mount Washington for UVic Students

Are you contemplating getting in a ski or snowboard run before the season ends on April 13? Mount Washington, only a three-and-a-half-hour drive from UVic, is the perfect place to do it. It’s a great not-too-big-not-too-small-sized ski hill, with 81 runs that range from beginner to advanced.

How to get there?

The easiest way to get to the hill is by car, though of course, this isn’t an option for everyone. If you do have access to a car, check the weather report before heading up. On the mountain road, Strathcona Parkway, which then becomes Mount Washington Road, you are encouraged to carry tire chains. You will only absolutely need them when the chain signs are flashing on the road which tends to only happen once or twice a year, but I think it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you don’t have access to a car, there is a Wilson’s shuttle bus that drives from Victoria to Mount Washington that costs about $70 a person and has multiple pickup locations in Victoria and on the way up the island.

The chair lifts open at 9:00 am, so it is common for early-bird day-trippers to leave Victoria around 6:00 am to make it up close to first runs. While a 9:00 am arrival isn’t essential for day trips, the parking lots can get full, so it is good to keep this in mind when planning your arrival. When this happens, parking lower down the mountain and hiking can be a pain.

Where to stay?

If you are looking to make a weekend trip of it, there are a few options for accommodations. There are many AirBnbs on the hill that can be pretty affordable, especially for a group. Mount Washington also has its own accommodation service called SlopSide, though they only host rentals in two of the mountain’s buildings that are closer to the lodge. Bigger groups typically gravitate to chalets in “The Village”/Strata Way or on Fosters Place, though full chalets can be pretty pricey.

Another option for overnight stays are the hotels in Courtenay, the closest town to the hill, just a 30-minute drive down the mountain. There is also a $20 shuttle bus ride into Courtenay that runs very frequently throughout the day and evening. If you are driving to and from Courtenay, it is important to keep an eye on the forecast as the mountain road can get somewhat gnarly in big storms.

Rentals

If you’re looking to rent skis or a snowboard, boots, and a helmet, you have two options on the mountain. The Rossignol Experience Centre has full-day packages that cost about $75 a person, though multi-day rentals are available. This equipment is much more used than the demo equipment available at the Rossignol Demo Centre, which costs about the same but does not include a helmet. The mountain also offers private, group, and first-time lessons that vary in price.

The Nordic Raven Lodge, just a few minutes drive from the Alpine area, has rentals available for cross-country skiing, both classic and skate, fat biking and snowshoeing.

Lift Tickets

There are three time slots for buying lift tickets in a day:

Full day (9:00 am-3:30 pm);

Half day (12:30 pm-3:30 pm);

Or night skiing (3:30 pm-9:00 pm).

Lift tickets for a full day range from $100-$120, though if you have a friend with a season pass, they have “buddy passes” that reduce the price by almost half. If you’re new to the sport and anticipate spending the day on the “bunny hill,” the easiest route that uses carpets to ride to the top rather than chair lifts, you can buy an Easy Acres pass for this. For night skiing, only the Whiskey Jack chair and the top bunny hill carpet remain open. The Whiskey Jack is the smallest chair on the hill and accesses green, blue, and black runs, covering the whole range of skills.

For students, bring your student ID to the ticket booth! It isn’t indicated online whether the deal applies to high school students, but UVic students make sure you bring your OneCard and government ID to get a discount on your ticket…it is well worth it!

What to eat?

There are multiple options on the mountain for lunch, including the Eagle View Bistro (coffee and lunch spot), the Alpine Cafeteria located upstairs in the Alpine Lodge, and The Cantina located downstairs near the Rossignol Experience Centre. I would recommend The Cantina for lunch, especially if you like Mexican food, though the Eagle View Bistro is quick and accessible for a mid-ski snack. The Nordic Raven Lodge also has its own Raven Cafe for lunch and snacks.

In the evenings, Ted’s Bar and Grill is the go-to… and only option, besides eating-in. With a very pub-style vibe, they serve both lunch, dinner and drinks. The food can be hit-or-miss, though pro-tip: skip the nachos or ask for extra cheese, and be prepared to share if you’re ordering a pizza because they’re huge! Ted’s frequently has live music or sports games on and can get pretty busy at times (though they do not take reservations).

Whether you make the day trip or spend the weekend, Mount Washington is always a fun activity to escape from the busyness of school. Make sure you pack appropriate snow pants and jackets or get decked out at the retail store Outdoor Elements in the Alpine Lodge, and with equipment and a lift ticket, you’ll be set to go! I highly recommend renting or bringing your own ski helmet, as few people are seen without them, and skiing with a friend when possible because safety is important above all!