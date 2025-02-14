A Cosmic Connection: The Best Sex Position For Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our zodiac signs don’t just influence our personalities, they also have the potential to shape our intimate connections. Each sign has characteristics that can enhance your feelings of love, passion, and desire. Whether you’re a passionate Scorpio or a free-spirited Aquarius, we have a sex position that’s sure to ignite a fire in the bedroom. Get ready to dive into your destined celestial sex life and have your intimacy align with the stars!

Aries — Pile Driver

Unleash an Aries’ inner fire with the Pile Driver! This hot and steamy position ties perfectly into the fiery and assertive nature of an Aries. I promise this position is less scary than it sounds, the Pile Driver can actually be quite simple to execute. With the receiver lifting their legs and torso off the bed, supporting themselves with their elbows and shoulders; this position is very similar to the yoga pose “Salamba Sarvangasana,” also known as a shoulderstand. Then, the giver will hold the legs of their partner and squat over them to insert themselves. The Pile Driver is great for an Aries, as it allows a unique blend of depth and dominance, while still having that face-to-face intimacy that satisfies their bold nature.

Taurus — Reverse Cowgirl

Yeehaw! This one might not come as a surprise to many of you Tauruses out there, but it’s a position that you just have to try. Taurus, a sign known for being sensual and stubborn, may find this position is exactly what they need to spice up their sex life. Reverse Cowgirl, much like the name suggests, is an altered version of the classic Cowgirl position. Instead of the receiver straddling and facing their partner, they turn around and face away from the giver, placing a knee on either side. Then, the giver can either bend their knees or keep their legs straight while the person on top holds on tight and starts moving up and down or grinding. This potion is great if you want to catch your breath and clear your head as it creates a bit of separation between you and your partner before ramping up the heat again.

Gemini — Supported Standing Doggy

Who let the dogs out? For the playful, outgoing Gemini, the Supported Standing Doggy is the perfect balance of spontaneity and connection. Known for their adaptability and love for variety, Geminis will be revved up to try this fun twist on a classic position. It’s also quite simple; the receiver bends forward, resting their hands or upper body on a sturdy surface such as a countertop, bed, or couch, while the giver stands behind them. This position allows for deep penetration while still leaving the giver’s hands completely free. With fun, variety, and intimacy all in one, it’s a Gemini’s delight! Woof!

Cancer — Sideways 69

Sideways 69 wasn’t just written in the stars, it was also written in Cancer’s iconic astrological symbol. While matching the emblem perfectly, this position also pairs perfectly with the caring and giving (wink, wink) nature that Cancers possess. Sideways 69 is as simple as it sounds: both partners lay on their sides facing one another in opposite directions…then they go to town. This position offers a more equal and comfortable alternative to the traditional 69, which is great for our sensitive Cancer. I promise this position doesn’t blow––oh wait, it totally does.

Leo — Tabletop

Fiery, passionate, and born to be the center of attention, the Tabletop position is perfect for all the Leos out there. Using a table as a prop, this position allows for intense eye contact and even more intense vaginal or anal stimulation. To get into this position, the receiving partner should sit on a table or another waist-high surface and scooch their bum as close to the edge as possible. Next, the giving partner stands in front of them and brings the receiver’s legs around them before penetration. The receiver can either wrap their arms around their partner, lean back on their hands, or fully splay out of the table, changing the depth of penetration with each variation.

Virgo — Spider

Perfectionists to their core—Virgos have a reputation for needing to have their eyes on every detail. Good thing the Spider position allows for just that. Both partners start sitting on the ground facing each other. Then, the receiving partner lies down first. The giving partner then scoots in between the receiver’s legs and penetrates them. Next, the giver lies back slowly, carefully as to remain inside their partner. With lots of legs involved, this position can take a second to get right. Make sure that you and your partner’s head is positioned between the other’s feet and both of your bums touch. Then you two can thrust, gyrate, and take in every single steamy second.

Libra — Wrapped Lotus

Connective, intimate, and sure to get you feeling hot and heavy, the Lotus position is perfect for all you Libras out there. To get into this position, the giving partner sits cross-legged while the receiving partner sits straddling them face-to-face. Then, the giver can either grind till they lose their mind, or the receiver can thrust upwards until you’re both overwhelmed with pleasure. This position is perfect for intense eye contact and clitoral stimulation. Plus, sexologists also note that this position aligns you and your partner’s chakras, making you and your partner feel more connected than ever (literally).

Scorpio — Lap Dance

Choosing a highly passionate position was a must for such a passionate sign! The Lap Dance is a fun and versatile position that is sure to get any wild Scorpio fired up. This one is easy with the giver sitting normally on a chair, while the receiver sits facing away from them on their lap. The receiver is then free to move up and down or side to side, performing this penetrative lap dance to their heart’s content. If you enjoy the Lap Dance, there are many versions of it including reverse, squatting, kneeling, and more!

Sagittarius — Standing Wheelbarrow

Got some extra energy to burn off? You’re sure to be lying in a sweaty, satisfied heap after you and your partner tackle the challenge of giving the Standing Wheelbarrow position a try! Another fire sign, Sagittariuses are known for being unique, curious, and passionate, making the Standing Wheelbarrow a must-try. To do this position, the giving partner stands while the receiving partner starts on the floor in a plank stance facing away from them. Then, the giving partner holds and lifts the receiving partner’s legs and brings them around their waist, resembling a (sexy) wheelbarrow. Next, the giving partner will penetrate the receiving partner in the vaginal or anal opening. This position allows for intense penetration depth, giving the receiving partner a better chance at reaching orgasm through internal stimulation. While the Standing Wheelbarrow requires some core strength and coordination, once you and your partner get going, all the complexity will melt away and you’ll be left with intense satisfaction.

Capricorn — Missionary With a Twist

Missionary can be boring but it doesn’t have to be. This traditional position is perfect for the practical and stubborn nature of a Capricorn. But we’re here to help you spice it up with these two intense variations: Closed Missionary and Tucked Missionary. Closed Missionary is as simple as it sounds; it’s a traditional Missionary but with the receiver’s legs closed between the legs of the giver. Though this position may not allow as much depth, it is great for extra clitoral stimulation. Tucked Missionary, also known as the Deck Chair, is almost exactly the opposite. In this position, the couple begins in traditional Missionary but the receiver moves their legs to the outside of the giver’s body. The receiver then bends and holds both legs behind the knees. Tucked Missionary is perfect if you’re looking to add additional depth.

Aquarius — Amazon

Ready for a challenge? In a sort of role-reversed Missionary, the Amazon’s subversion of traditional gender roles is perfect for the progressive and unique nature of an Aquarius. This position has the giver lying on their back, with their knees pulled to their chest. The receiver then straddles the giver’s legs and will be able to bounce or grind on their partner. There are many receiver-dominant variations of this position including seated, kneeling, reverse, face-to-face, and more. Though the Amazon might require some practice, don’t be discouraged because the challenge is ideal for an adventurous Aquarius.

Pisces — Spooning

Nothing says a comfortable classic like the Spooning position. With Pisces who are known for their compassionate, romantic, and sensitive nature, Spooning provides the ideal level of intimacy for this sign. This position is very straightforward and most of you likely already know it and it’s sister position—cuddling! With both the giver and the receiver lying on their side facing the same direction, the giver is positioned behind the receiver, inserts themselves, and then both partners are free to slowly rock into each other. Spooning is great for many reasons including good access to the G spot, and both partner’s hands are free to do what they want. There are also a ton of variations of this position including the reverse scoop, the spork, the seated spoon, and more!

These messages have come straight from the stars, so take note, and get to business. When you embrace your celestial nature, the possibilities for deepening your sexual connection are endless! However, it’s important to always prioritize safety, communication, and consent in every intimate encounter. With that in mind, grab your partner, and let these zodiac-tailored sex positions be your guide to turning your bedroom into a climactic cosmic playground!