The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Need something to read while Gilmore Girls is in the background? Many people hold this time of the year close to their hearts, so why not celebrate with some literary media? Perhaps you’re in the mood to pick up some fall-ish books in order to immerse yourself even further into the seasonal festivities. I believe this list should have something for everyone (except no horror, I’m a coward). I also made sure to list only standalone books in case you’re too busy to commit to a series amongst the stress of academia! Happy reading everyone.

Fantasy

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Sometimes I like to read those “for the vibes, not the plot” books, and The Night Circus embraces that notion. The way Morgenstern writes is a skill I could only dream about replicating. Reading this made me feel like I could step foot onto the circus grounds. I was constantly on the edge of my seat, waiting for the metaphorical shoe to drop. This story is told non-chronologically about a mysterious circus in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s that pops up unexpectedly only for a limited amount of time. Then, without warning, vanishes to its next location. Seems to be almost magical…

Paranormal

Bunny by Mona Awad

Just because I don’t read Stephen King doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy the occasional creepy story! However, I should warn you to proceed with caution: if you read this book you will either love it or hate it. There is no in-between. I loved that it’s about how pretentious writers are, which I deeply resonated with as a pretentious writing major myself. Here’s all you need to know: Samantha has always been fascinated by this clique that calls themselves “Bunnies”. They always seemed so perfect that it was almost eerie. That is until they randomly invite Sam to hang out with them for a night. And naturally, some inexplicable phenomena ensue…

Mystery/Thriller

None of This is True by Lisa Jewell

I quite literally could not put this book down. Last November, I went to the campus library with the intention of getting an essay completed. Instead, I read this book for four hours straight until I finished it, and it was pitch black outside (don’t tell my parents that story). Anyway, there’s nothing like a good thriller for some exquisite fall vibes. The reason why I chose None of This is True specifically is because the chapters are short and extremely fast-paced. The mystery between two very unlikely women in England was so unsettling that I had to keep reading to find out what happened. This could easily be read on a cold, lazy Sunday, pumpkin spice latte in hand, buried under fuzzy blankets.

Original photo by Taylor Dalton

Romance

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren

The fall vibes for this book are a bit more subtle. With that said, if you’re interested in an easy, enjoyable read with lots of coffee in it, then this romance may be for you! This book also has that small-town energy that makes it warm and comforting. The reader follows Jess, a statistician, participating in a DNA-based matchmaking company. Her results? 98% compatibility with the founder of the company, which has never happened in the company’s history. Fun fact: I actually picked up this book at a randomValue Village not thinking much of it, but it turned out to be an amazing story!

Nonfiction

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

I read this last October to get myself into an eerie mindset. As someone who didn’t know the details, backstories, or facts of many famous cults, this was an eye-opening read. Lots of fascinating stories can’t be told without a bit of uneasiness, which is probably how you’ll feel while reading this. It’s been almost a year since I’ve read it, and I still use terms such as “thought-terminating cliches” in my academic essays to sound more intelligent. Moreover, it teaches you the powerful simplicities of language and how easy it is to use it against one another. The act of manipulating people with words alone is more scary than any horror book you’ll ever read. (Plus, the cover is just so darn cute!)

Literary Fiction

My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Frederik Backman

To call this literary fiction may be a stretch, but I think it’s up to the reader’s interpretation. Also called “My Grandmother Sends Her Regards and Apologises”, this is a heart-wrenching story about Elsa, a 7-year-old who has just lost her grandmother. When she dies, Elsa finds letters from her. They’re addressed to people she has wronged in the past. Elsa takes this opportunity to make sure all these letters are delivered by hand to honour her grandmother’s wishes. This book is set in England during winter, so the atmosphere is cold, gray, and dreary. You may choose to keep this book sitting on your shelf until you’re mentally prepared to read it; because you will cry. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Romantasy

House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City #1) by Sarah J. Maas

Did you think I would make a fall reading list without including Mrs. Maas? This book is more of an honourable mention, plus I technically lied about all the books being standalones…oops! “Romantasy” is a newly-emerging subgenre that people use to describe books that contain heavy fantastical and romantic elements. However, this particular book leans more on fantasy than romance. Throughout the book, we follow Bryce as she tries to uncover the mystery of her best friend’s murder. With little clues to go off of, she begins to uncover the hidden corruptions of the world she thought she knew. I thought this was a very intense and enthralling read! But you may want to put this one down if you have a weak stomach.

Original photo by Taylor Dalton

The beauty of books is that they’re immersive and atmospheric, so they can really influence your environment! Finding that one perfect novel is a great way to kickstart the season. During times like these, it can be difficult to pick up a book just for pure fun. But, I’m here to remind you that reading doesn’t always have to feel like a chore. Find what you like, and stick with it!