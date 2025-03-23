Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

We’re no strangers to an end-of-semester slump. Do you need a break from homework? We have the perfect solution to put off studying! If you’re a twenty-something who grew up watching cable, you’re familiar with the gold that is 2000s reality TV. New reality shows, for better or worse, just don’t do it like the oldies; where is the messiness? We want people to scream at each other with no filter! We’re no strangers to procrastination, so we’ve compiled five reality TV shows you may have forgotten about to spice up exam season. 

No. 1 Hell’s Kitchen 

“It’s f*cking RAW!” Hell’s Kitchen is an iconic reality television show that has dominated our television screens for 23 seasons. Hell’s Kitchen follows 20 chefs as they compete for a position as head chef at a famous restaurant. Part of the infamy of this show comes from its head chef, Gordon Ramsy, who is constantly screaming to ensure perfection in his kitchen. While we’re fans of many television shows starring Ramsy––including Kitchen Nightmares, Masterchef, and Next Level Chef––Hell’s Kitchen stands out and has truly withstood the test of time. The new season of Hell’s Kitchen, released on Crave in 2025, features only head chefs. This is one of our favourite recent seasons, highlighting memorable characters, hilarious challenges, and of course, heated drama! 

No need to worry if you don’t have Crave because Hell’s Kitchen, like all Ramsy’s TV shows, is available for free on YouTube! 

No. 2 Dance Moms

If you’re in the mood for more screaming control freaks, leave Hell’s Kitchen and head to the dance floor. Dance Moms is a show that features young prodigies, such as Maddie Ziegler, training under infamous dance teacher Abby Lee Miller. The dancers, who are often pitted against each other, compete with the Abby Lee Dance Company at weekly dance competitions. While all the dancers are highly talented, the compelling part of the show, as the name suggests, is the mothers. This show is drama-packed and will keep you on the edge of your seat as rivalries form and fights ensue. This show is problematic and relatively unethical, so it’s important to note that before watching. Although we don’t condone the treatment of the girls, it’s full of drama and an easy binge-watch, so grab some popcorn and get ready for the crazy storylines.

Unfortunately, there is nowhere to watch Dance Moms in Canada currently, but if you have a VPN this show is available on American Disney+

No. 3 Don’t Be Tardy

He was a football player, she was a former Real Housewife of Atlanta, can I make it any more obvious? Don’t Be Tardy, follows the entertaining lives of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann, and their six kids. Named after Kim’s song, “Tardy for the Party”, the show starts with the first season focused on Kim and Kroy’s wedding and the final season following the family as they embark on a cross-country road trip. Whether it’s Kim and her daughters’ hilarious commentary or Kroy’s down-to-earth attitude, this show provides fun escapism with a dose of realness. The episodes are the perfect length to watch when procrastinating work, but be careful not to get sucked in! Too much Kim and Kroy could make you go krazy. Kim and Kroy prioritize their kids, showing a relatable side to parenting—even if it comes with designer bags and private jets. The show offers a glimpse into Kim’s evolution from a reality TV star to a businesswoman and Kroy’s post-NFL transition, showing the challenges of adapting to life after professional sports. If you’re looking for a funny, feel-good reality show that has the perfect amount of luxury with real family moments, you should definitely check out Don’t Be Tardy. Plus, if Kim’s song “Get Off My Wig!” won’t convince you to watch it, I really don’t know what will. 

Don’t Be Tardy is available on Prime Video with a Hayu Subscription

No. 4 Survivor 

Ever heard of Parvati Shallow, AKA “The Black Widow”? What about Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano? These are just two of many iconic personalities from CBS’s Survivor. Survivor sends 18 contestants, or “castaways” to a remote beach or jungle, away from civilization for 26 (previously 39) days. They initially compete in challenges with their assigned tribes, but after the merge halfway through, it’s an individual game. Challenges consist of physical and mental elements, usually ending with a puzzle. Fans love Jeff Probst, the host and executive producer, for his hilarious commentary. His sassy narration of challenges is part of Survivor’s charm! The jury is made up of players who were eliminated after the merge, and the majority vote decides the “Sole Survivor.” The winner is awarded one million dollars. Now on its 48th season, Survivor has created dozens of memorable challenges, Tribal Councils, jury deliberations, eliminations, and crazy characters. It’s a super entertaining show packed full of feel-good heartwarming stories, enraging moments that make you want to yell at your TV, and nail-biting Tribal Councils that will shock you beyond belief. Even after 25 years and 48 seasons, fans tune in to see the dynamic, ever-shifting storylines that surprise us again and again. 

Survivor seasons 40 through 48 are available to stream on Paramount+.

No. 5 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and New York City

If you’ve seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) and The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), then you understand why I have to put both! These shows are classics and a favourite of many reality TV buffs. The Real Housewives franchises follow casts of affluent women who, despite the name, are often career-oriented socialites. Stars such as RHONY’s Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan are examples of what makes a great housewife: equal parts delusion and charm. Both shows are glamorous, displaying the ultra-wealthy microcosms of New York City and Beverly Hills. They are both great TV shows to watch as a guilty pleasure and live vicariously through the cast. Every season, the women go on a few group vacations, which usually end in disaster. Some of the craziest cast trips include the iconic “Scary Island” trip from RHONY season three and RHOBH’s season five vacation in Amsterdam. On the infamous Amsterdam trip, Kim Richards calls Eileen Davidson a “beast” and says to Lisa Rinna, “Let’s not talk about the husband.” Both TV shows are rich with memorable and hilarious moments—new fans often realize that they’ve heard the viral clipped sound bites on TikTok but didn’t know they came from Real Housewives

The Real Housewives are available on Prime Video with a Hayu Subscription.

How many of these shows have you seen? Several shows on our list are still making new seasons, so it’s never too late to start watching. Close your textbooks, grab a snack, and unwind with one of our picks! 

