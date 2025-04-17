3 Unique Movie Trailers That Have Me Excited for Summer 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

A movie trailer is the viewer’s first impression of a larger story they must wait to see. It’s a stylistic collection of the best lines, scenes, or action sequences that describe the movie without giving too much away. Before every major feature film in theatres, movie lovers are subject to watch a series of pre-show trailers that tease films yet to come. They can be long, short, and highly unconventional, but most importantly, they showcase the elements that will most hook the audience. Trailers are meant to bring movie-goers to the big screen, so they often have to land on the big screen first themselves.

With many promising movies set to be released this summer, like Jurassic World: Rebirth or F1, three unique trailers have excited me. After a watch, I’m sure they will climb on your “what to watch” list for this summer.

The trailer for Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later shocked the internet with its visuals and sounds when it was unexpectedly released on Dec. 10, 2024. Set to hit theatres on the first day of summer, June 20th, 2025, the movie stands as a sequel to the films 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007). Being the third film in the installment, the story will similarly center around the rage virus––a deadly, zombie-like disease that takes over human functioning in seconds. Starring actors Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, it’s a film highly anticipated by many horror-movie fans.

The trailer for 28 Years Later stands out as unique for its use of Rudyard Kipling’s 1903 poem “Boots,” recited by Taylor Holmes in 1915. The pulsating, repetitive speech drones throughout the disturbing clips in the trailer, leaving an unsettling tension as it flashes through blood and gore. After watching this trailer, you’ll be hooked by its dystopian imagery and chilling words. You do not need to watch the prequels to watch the 2025 film, but it is recommended.

Although this series is often criticized for its unrealistic storylines and unlikeable characters, it’s hard to deny that the first film, M3GAN, was entertaining for fans of funny horror. Set to be released on June 27, 2025, the second film in the installment, M3GAN 2.0, is expected to bring back the same AI friend from before, but with a twist of an added robot enemy. M3GAN must team up with her original owners to devise a plan and save the day.

The M3GAN 2.0 trailer is both funny and engaging, as it uses Britney Spears’s “Oops!.. I Did It Again” to highlight the upbeat, powerful, and feminist qualities of older M3GAN’s style. In the teaser for this film, the murderous robotic doll was shown dancing to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.” In the full trailer, audiences see her dance in a nostalgic montage. It’s an unconventional edit, but it’s also effortlessly hilarious. With a trailer like this one, M3GAN 2.0 is sure to make a fantastic movie.

Although DC’s Superman has seen many unsuccessful adaptations, James Gunn’s 2025 film will surely impress due to its reinvention of the superhero’s usually serious tone. Starring actors David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the more snazzy and modern action movie is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025. The teaser was released in December 2024 and is loved for its unique use of colour, sound, and eccentric storytelling.

This teaser trailer begins with a scene of Superman crash-landing in the snow, purposely depicting the character at his lowest to hint at the action yet to come. Then, his loveable sidekick (a white super-dog wearing a cape) rushes through the snow to his aid. The first minute of the teaser is the whole filmed and edited scene, which grounds audiences in the style and feel of the film before it’s even out! The quick montage of clips at the end will leave you wanting more.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Outside of these three iconic films, there are a few other movies that you should keep on your radar as the summer approaches. Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which will be out on May 2, 2025, is set to impress with actors Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. On June 13, How to Train Your Dragon fans will see their favourite story play out in live-action. From superheroes to bloodthirsty zombies, the months from May to July will surely transport us into new worlds full of science fiction characters and more, with their trailers giving us little snippets at a time.

Next time you go to the movies, get there early to catch the pre-show trailers. You never know what will hook you next!