It’s officially the season of change! Fall is the perfect time to start the year fresh as your most authentic self. I know that finding the perfect tattoo can be hard! With apps like Pinterest that rarely show tattoos in everyday settings, it can be hard to know what something will look like without filters and perfect lighting. You can also quickly get sucked down an algorithm’s rabbit hole; one click on a Pin or post, and suddenly you’re only suggested a variation of one style. Social media issues such as these can make it hard to know what tattoo will best suit you. So, if you’re looking to find some fresh inspo, you’ve come to the right place! Our students here at UVic have the coolest tattoos to help inspire your next ink.

No. 1 Moons

Moon designs are great because they can be as simple as a clean line, or have some more character. These two UVic students show their twist on a cute staple.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 2 Cats

As a lover of all things Halloween and cats, a cute or spooky take on this style is perfect all year round. This student’s tattoo is from Rodolphe Salis’ iconic “Le Chat Noir”.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 3 Flowers

This UVic student chose a sunflower design. Floral tattoos are great because of the diversity between species. According to the Flower Glossary, sunflowers symbolize adoration and dedication. Another beautiful option is the blue iris, representing faith and hope.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 4 Butterflies

Butterflies are a good option because they can be customized to any aesthetic. One student has a few small, simple butterflies, but this can be stylized to any personality.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 5 Botanicals

Botanical tattoos can be leaves, succulents, vines, or even a custom variation. They incorporate everything we love about flower tattoos while offering a unique earthy vibe. This student opted for a hand-poked tattoo. This technique creates a dotted effect that the gun cannot. The unique texture is a beautiful detail.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 6 Sea Creatures

Realism tattoos are a classic style, combining art with real life. This student’s octopus tattoo perfectly pairs with Victoria’s coastal setting.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 7 Ghosts

Spooky meets Phoebe Bridgers! Ghost tattoos are a super cute option for a first tattoo.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 8 Suns

Sun tattoos are timeless for a reason; the smooth, simple lines look great with any personal style or aesthetic.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 9 Fairies

What better reason to get a tattoo than artistic expression? This student mixes 1920s glamour with mythical nymphs.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

No. 10 New-Age Animals

This boxing bunny is another example of character tattoos. This student uses sentimental inspiration and a fun cartoon design in this black-and-white New Age style tattoo.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

Whether it’s your first tattoo or something to add to the collection, creating an original design is daunting. These students combine art and personality to craft their vision. From simple, minimalist classics to stylized characters, the variety of our students’ designs are sure to inspire your next ink. Happy tattooing!