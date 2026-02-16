Toronto Winter Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are nearing the end of a particularly brutal winter in Toronto. Historic snow storms. Polar vortex. Extreme cold warnings. It’s hard to keep up motivation with such a chill in the air (and so much snow to trudge through on the ground). Everything feels harder when you have to brave frigid temperatures and mountains of snow in order to do basic tasks like shop for groceries and head out to classes.

Is it at all possible to make winter something you can enjoy? It depends on the person I suppose. As someone who has recently come to love winter, here are my best tips for making it through this last stretch of a Toronto Winter.

Re-brand Winter as Cozy and Shop at a local bookshop while getting yourself a warm drink at a local café

It’s easy to spend all of your time inside during the colder months. Sometimes it can feel like there is absolutely nothing to do. No reason to go outside. However, there are plenty of outings you can make to get out of the house without having to spend too much time outside with the blistering winds.

One of my favourite suggestions is to go to a local bookstore, pick up a book, and then take it to a cafe where you can sip on a hot chocolate or a hot latte while enjoying your new read. The best part about this is how flexible your options are! You can take a friend along with you, or (if your social battery is low) you can do it by yourself to re-charge.

Winter can create the perfect atmosphere for reading. The snow covered city makes everything feel a little quieter. The cold outside makes the indoors with a book feel all the more cozier and pleasant.

Toronto also has an amazing indie bookstore scene! Some of my favourites include Type Books on Queen or Neverland Books (also located on Queen street!). For second-hand options closer to campus, you can check out BMV books on Bathurst or She Said Boom on College. Both are located along major streets in the city that house plenty of local cafés for you to try.

Take up a new Creative hobby

Say you don’t want to go outside, for even a moment, in this frigid weather. Totally understandable! There is so much value to be found in staying inside. This could be the chance to take up a new hobby. Maybe something creative, like knitting, crocheting, painting, or writing.

It can be easy to look at winter as a bleak time of year when all life outside is dead, no living thing is flourishing. But luckily, creativity does not need sunlight or warmth to flourish. You have

When all else fails, I find it helpful to remember that spring comes every year. And as of right now, it’s only a month and a half away!