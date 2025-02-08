The Next Liberal Candidate: What You Need to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

The 2025 Canadian Federal Election is coming up: here’s what you need to know about the liberal candidates.

Since stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vacancy has led to questions regarding who the next leader will be and who will represent the Liberals on the ballot later this year. The Party will decide its next leader on March 9, and the federal election is set to be held sometime in October 1.

So far, six hopefuls have committed to running as the leader of the Liberals. Let’s take a look.

Chrystia Freeland

As Former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Freeland is a familiar member of Prime Minister Trudeau’s cabinet. She began her political career in 2013 and was chosen as the Minister of International Trade in 2015 by Prime Minister Trudeau. She was later named Deputy Prime Minister in 2019, and Finance Minister in 2020. However, Freeland unexpectedly left both those positions in December 2024. Freeland described her move as:

“the only honest and viable path for me is to resign from cabinet… To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.”2

On January 19, Freeland announced her campaign to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She aims to focus on the economy, in response to U.S. President Trump’s tariffs threats3.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney has had considerable experience in the finance and economic sector. Having previously worked for Goldman Sachs for 13 years, Carney was the first non-Briton to lead the Bank of England since its establishment in 16941. Additionally, Carney was appointed the governor of the Banko of Canada in 2008. Similar to Freeland, Carney’s campaign focuses on the economy and the possibility of a recession4.

Carney is the only candidate from this article who hasn’t held a Parliamentary position.

Jaime Battiste

In 2019, Battiste was the first Mi’kmaw Member of Parliament (MP). Currently, Battiste serves as the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and chair of the Liberal Indigenous caucus.

Battiste has committed to reforming the First Nations child welfare system, and ensuring adequate funding for First Nations police services would be his top priorities, as well as a heavy focus on the price of pollution5.

Frank Baylis

Baylis was the first person to announce his campaign to fill Prime Minister Trudeau’s role in the Liberal Party 1. As a businessman, Baylis served as the executive chair of Baylis Medical Tech until its acquisition by a U.S. company in 2022.

Baylis is staunchly against Bill 21, a Quebec legislation that bars public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing overt religious symbols. He is the co-president of Non à la Loi 21.

Baylis stepped down from his position of MP in 2019. So far, he is the only registered candidate from Quebec.

Ruby Dhalla

Dhalla served as the MP for Brampton-Springdale from 2004 to 2011, making history as the first woman of Indian origin to be elected as MP for three terms6. Dhalla aims to be the first Prime Minister of colour and looks forward to “standing up for Canadians and fighting for Canada” with a fresh face and new ideas.

Dhalla stepped down from her role as MP following accusations that she mistreated two live-in caretakers employed to look after her mother1.

How to Vote

The vote for the next Liberal leader is not solely up to the Party. To register to vote, visit this link to vote for the next candidate by January 27, 2025 at 5PM Eastern Time. You must be registered as a Liberal to vote.

