Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a cluster of shamrocks
a cluster of shamrocks
TheDigitalArtist
U Toronto | Life > Experiences

The Enchantment of Ireland

Mackenzie Haines Student Contributor, University of Toronto
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why do I have a fascination with the Irish? Why do I want to be Irish?

the Irish flag
TheDigitalArtist

Ireland’s National Pride

The pride Irish people have in their country is something I envy. Ireland is a country the Irish are proud of. You an hear the pride in Irish people’s voices when talking about their home. The Irish withstood colonization, man-made famine, and have emerged as a people with a beautiful culture, and they advocate for other colonized people.

The Landscape

Ireland is a place on my bucket list. I made a promise around 3 years ago to my mom that once I graduated and got a full time job, I would bring her on a trip to Ireland. I want to see the cliffs, the sea, the pastures. I want to meet people who have been there for generations and discuss Irish folklore, history, and current politics in a neighborhood pub over a Guinness (I would try a Guinness once, but I know I would hate it, so I would probably drink something else). I want to rent a car or a bike and go to all of the small towns and villages. One place that I want to see, just for kicks and giggles, is the gas station in honor of Barack Obama. As I was writing that sentence I was singing the song about the town and reciting, “… no one is as Irish as… Barack Obama.”

World globe
Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash

Trinity College Dublin

This university is one that I want to visit in my life. I want to see the architecture with my own eyes and walk around with my mom listening to students discuss humanities and social sciences.

woman typing on laptop in cafe
Photo by Bonnie Kittle from Unsplash

Third Spaces

Ireland knows how to do third spaces and that is in the form of pubs. I want to experience the pub culture. North America does not really have this, and it is something that I would love to experience. I want to experience it in the cities and in towns to get the full Irish pub experience.

large room with a bar
Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

The Irish Language

I want to learn some Celtic. It is a language that I think would be really cool to know some of. It is a language that was suppressed for so long, and it would be an honor to learn some of it to communicate with people in their native language.

Mackenzie Haines

U Toronto '26

Mackenzie (Kenzie) Haines is a History and Sociology major here at U of T! She is from Rochester, New York, a city in Western NY. Fun fact, she has Canadian and United States citizenship because her dad is from New Brunswick! She has lived in Toronto for 3 years, and has spent her life traveling all around Eastern Canada and the Eastern seaboard of the US. Kenzie spent the summer as a Curiosity Camp Instructor at the Rochester Museum and Science Center giving school aged children structured stem and social-emotional learning experiences. Kenzie loved this opportunity because education and being a safe space for children is one of the most important things to her. Kenzie is passionate about human rights, equity, US politics, women and gender studies, and advocacy. She enjoys traveling and exploring new parts of the world. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing with her toddler niece, hyper fixating on US politics or history subjects, and rotting on her new comfy couch! Kenzie looks forward to the opportunities Her Campus gives her and is excited for this opportunity.