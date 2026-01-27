People We Meet on Vacation, but Make it My 10 Year List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People We Meet on Vacation is a book by Emily Henry that was published in 2021. The movie adaptation came out this past Friday, January 9, 2026, on Netflix. The two protagonists are best friends and make a pact to meet somewhere in the world every summer for a week of vacation, no matter where their lives take them. These vacations bring them to Scandinavia, Italy, New Orleans, Napa Valley, Vancouver, and many other places. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but I will say this: Watch the movie first and then read the book. The movie leaves out some internal dialogue that makes the climax so much better. The movie is fun and lighthearted and for someone who did not read the book, is not missing anything. However, for someone who read the book first, the book gets so much deeper and really makes you fall in love with the characters so much more. This book is one of the core books that revived my love for reading, so it will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Vancouver, Canada

Just like Poppy and Alex, I would love to go to Vancouver. Alex says that his top three places he wants to go is back to his hometown in Ohio, Boston (where he goes to Uni), and Canada (his neighbor to the north). I have travelled the Eastern part of Canada pretty extensively, but have not made it out west. I want to see where the mountains meet the ocean meet the city.

Sydney, Australia

Australia is a bucket list destination for me, and I would love to go to any major city on the continent. The beaches, laid back lifestyle, and weather, and nature all are reasons I would love to explore this country.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a country that I would love to rent a car and drive around. The different landscapes including waterfalls, flowers, lakes, ocean, and mountains are some of the most beautiful I have seen through a screen. I would love to get to see it in real life.

New Orleans, USA

Just like Poppy and Alex, I want to take a trip to NOLA. It is a city full of culture, history, cuisine, and art. I would love to be submerged into the environment, even for a week.

Rio De janeiro, Brazil

Rio is a place that has fascinated me for years. I met some Brazilians from Rio 2 years ago while on vacation in St. Pete, Florida, and loved their carefree attitude and overall vibes. Rio, and Brazil in general, draws me because of the beaches, culture, and history of the country.

kenya

I would love to got to Kenya to explore this region of Africa that is so rich in history. Going on a safari to see the Great Migration, seeing the Indian Ocean, and exploring Nairobi are all bucket list items.

Vietnam

Vietnam is on my list because of the beautiful beaches, the friendly people, the jungle, and the different way of life. I know many people who have been to Vietnam and rave about their experience and highly suggest that I go there someday.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark + Norway

I am linking these two together because they can be done in a week. I would love to experience Copenhagen, one of the happiest place on Earth. The architecture and way of life is something that I wish I had and I would like the United States to strive for. In Norway, I want to see the Northern Lights and see the Fjords. This would be a relaxing trip that also involved a lot of sightseeing.

Nice, France

Nice has been on my list for years. The French Riviera is higher on my bucket list than Paris. This is because the Riviera seems more laid back, sunnier, and there is the Mediterranean sea right at your doorstep. I have been wanting to do a roadtrip through all of the towns and cities in the French Riviera and stop at the lavender fields, small bookstores, and for a swim at the pebble beaches.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik has been on my bucket list because of the Aegean sea that I am dying to swim in, the orange roofs, and old cobblestone architecture. I would love a week in Dubrovnik for some R&R while exploring a new culture and city!