Last Semester in Toronto

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back to school season is in full swing and it’s my last semester at the University of Toronto. What am I prioritizing this semester? What are my future plans? How am I preparing for those plans? What is left on my Toronto bucket list?

Original photo by Ananya Nair

Semester Priorities

Actually Using Zotero

Professors are always raving about the platform Zotero, but I never understood the hype. I found the platform clunky and difficult to navigate. However, this year I looked at it again to see if my feelings change and they did! I understand the hype now. I can organize by class, subject, and week. Creating citations is easy and it creates a space that is accessible through the website and app.

Reading Correctly

Through the semesters I’ve consistently gotten stronger at reading. Ive learned the abstract and 1st section along with the conclusion are the most important. The rest of the information in the middle is good to skim, but when there are 10+ readings every week understanding the author’s main argument and how they made the argument is the most essential. The middle is the more specific information that can be drawn upon if need be, but the author’s main argument and points are in the introduction and conclusion!

Being Active

It is so easy in the semester to make excuses to not be active and move your body, but it really makes a big difference. Even if it is once a week, go to that yoga class or the gym for an hour. Trust me, you will feel better. It is easier said than done because it can be one more thing added to the mental load, but this semester, I am going to go to a workout class at least once a week. Check out our HerCampus Toronto Editor-in-Chief’s take here:

Future Plans and Prep

I am currently in the process of applying to graduate school. I want to pursue a masters degree in early American and Caribbean history.

To prepare for graduate school I am reading everything! I have been asking professors for reading recommendations to get myself prepared for graduate school.

Applying for grad school is stressful, and if you’re in the same boat, I FEEL YOU! You’ve got this!

Toronto Bucket List

Art Gallery of Ontario

Casa Loma

Flying Books at Neverland

High Park

Toronto Tempo Game