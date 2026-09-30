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U Toronto | Career > Her20s

Last Semester in Toronto

Mackenzie Haines Student Contributor, University of Toronto
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back to school season is in full swing and it’s my last semester at the University of Toronto. What am I prioritizing this semester? What are my future plans? How am I preparing for those plans? What is left on my Toronto bucket list?

Photo of cafe named the Local
Original photo by Ananya Nair

Semester Priorities

Actually Using Zotero

Professors are always raving about the platform Zotero, but I never understood the hype. I found the platform clunky and difficult to navigate. However, this year I looked at it again to see if my feelings change and they did! I understand the hype now. I can organize by class, subject, and week. Creating citations is easy and it creates a space that is accessible through the website and app.

Reading Correctly

Through the semesters I’ve consistently gotten stronger at reading. Ive learned the abstract and 1st section along with the conclusion are the most important. The rest of the information in the middle is good to skim, but when there are 10+ readings every week understanding the author’s main argument and how they made the argument is the most essential. The middle is the more specific information that can be drawn upon if need be, but the author’s main argument and points are in the introduction and conclusion!

Being Active

It is so easy in the semester to make excuses to not be active and move your body, but it really makes a big difference. Even if it is once a week, go to that yoga class or the gym for an hour. Trust me, you will feel better. It is easier said than done because it can be one more thing added to the mental load, but this semester, I am going to go to a workout class at least once a week. Check out our HerCampus Toronto Editor-in-Chief’s take here:

two women working out
Photo by bruce mars from Pexels

Future Plans and Prep

I am currently in the process of applying to graduate school. I want to pursue a masters degree in early American and Caribbean history.

To prepare for graduate school I am reading everything! I have been asking professors for reading recommendations to get myself prepared for graduate school.

Applying for grad school is stressful, and if you’re in the same boat, I FEEL YOU! You’ve got this!

Woman in bed surrounded by laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash

Toronto Bucket List

  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Casa Loma
  • Flying Books at Neverland
  • High Park
  • Toronto Tempo Game
  • Toronto Sceptres Game
Green Leafed Trees
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Mackenzie Haines

U Toronto '26

Mackenzie (Kenzie) Haines is a History and Sociology major here at U of T! She is from Rochester, New York, a city in Western NY. Fun fact, she has Canadian and United States citizenship because her dad is from New Brunswick! She has lived in Toronto for 3 years, and has spent her life traveling all around Eastern Canada and the Eastern seaboard of the US.
Kenzie spent the summer as a Curiosity Camp Instructor at the Rochester Museum and Science Center giving school aged children structured stem and social-emotional learning experiences. Kenzie loved this opportunity because education and being a safe space for children is one of the most important things to her.
Kenzie is passionate about human rights, equity, US politics, women and gender studies, and advocacy. She enjoys traveling and exploring new parts of the world. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing with her toddler niece, hyper fixating on US politics or history subjects, and rotting on her new comfy couch!
Kenzie looks forward to the opportunities Her Campus gives her and is excited for this opportunity.