How to style too short bangs: tips on how to style bangs with suggestions of products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Have you ever had the brilliant idea to impulsively cut yourself bangs and then realize it could have looked much better if you hadn’t cut them so short? Or maybe you just don’t know how to style bangs, whether they are curtain bangs or shorter. I have experienced this, so let me give you some suggestions on how to style them:

First, you need a blow dryer and a round brush, or even a two-in-one blow dryer brush. I use the T3 AireBrush Duo and I have a friend who likes the Revlon Blow-dry Brush. You also need a heat protectant spray or cream; I love the Redken One United All-In-One which works as a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant, and leaves my hair smooth and hydrated. The best time to start styling your hair is when it is still damp after washing it, so after coming out of the shower, I towel-dry my hair and do my skincare while I wait for my hair to air dry a little bit. Then, I put my usual products in my hair such as the Olaplex number 6 anti-frizz cream as well as the Redken heat protectant. After putting in my products, I section my hair, and the amount of sections will vary depending on each person’s hair type. I then put my hair dryer brush on the highest air setting and medium heat setting. Finally, after having blow dried the rest of your hair, the bangs may be dry, at this point you would want to wet them again to make sure they dry in the direction that you want. Then, you’re going to take your brush and blow dryer and style your bangs up and away from your face while rotating the brush. You can then do the same thing, but while pulling your bangs towards each side. Do this a few times until your bangs are fully dry and in the desired shape, and wait for them to cool down before touching them so that they remain in the right direction and hold that shape. If your bangs still do not have the shape that you would like, you can use a flat iron and let it cool afterwards. Sometimes after a day or two of blow drying my hair, I’ll use my portable hair straightening brush by Tymo that’s quick to use and works great for bangs.

If you don’t want to use heat on your hair, another way to style your bangs would be to use hair rollers after having washed your hair. Sometimes I’ll let my bangs dry with hair rollers with one on each side or one in the middle. The bigger the size of the hair rollers the better since they aren’t intended to curl your hair but to create a wave upwards and away from your face.

I hope this was helpful to anyone who has bangs and doesn’t know how to style them, or even to someone considering getting bangs. Bangs can be difficult to manage and style, but once you get the hang of it, they’re a beautiful way to shape your face.