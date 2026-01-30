Girls Night In for Book Lovers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My friend and I were debating what to do this weekend. We live in Toronto, so it is cold, and expensive. Were university students at the University of Toronto and are still in the early part of the semester. We were thinking of a movie night, but could not decide on a movie that sounded interesting enough. Leaving the house in Toronto is expensive, so that limits what we can do on our university student budget. We were scrolling and my friend sent me a post of these two friends going to the grocery store, each picking a drink, appy, entree, and snack and then deciding between the two friends’ options. This was it! This was a great idea! It is relatively low cost, we could do this on a budget because, presumably, were buying food we would have ate anyways and we were not eating out. This was the move. We could then go back to one of our apartments and curl up on the couch, put a YouTube fireplace on the TV and have a reading marathon! So here are my picks for drinks, appy, entree, snack, and, of course, book!

Drink

My drink of choice is going to be a Shirley Temple. My friend and I met in first year and shirley temples were something that frequented gatherings with mutual friends. Shirley temples are simple. Just combine Sprite and grenadine. This is a fun drink that is relatively low cost. Additionally, I might add Hot Chocolate to the mix, because it is January, cold, and a warm chocolatey drink is always a good idea.

APPETIZER

My apperizer choice, or as I like to call them “appy”, would be ruffles original wavy chips and french onion dip. This is a great appetizer to munch on as were reading and sipping on our drinks. It is simple, cost effective, and may (or may not!) last you until another reading marathon.

Entree

For our entree, I am going to have to go with a frozen pizza. It is simple, cheap, and does not take away time from reading with having to cook. Simply put it in the over and wait about 20 minutes! Et Voila! We have our first 2 courses.

Snack

Alright, obviously we need a sweet treat after all of that saltiness. Im going to go with brownies. They can be store bought, made from the box, or if your feeling really fancy, made from scratch. This is the perfect snack to act as a night cap for the last part of our reading marathon!

The Book

My friend and I plan on doing our reading marathon this weekend. I started a new book a couple days ago and still have a ways to go. So, I will plan on bringing two books, in case I finish the book I am currently reading (I don’t want to be without a book to read!). Finding Flora by Elinor Florence is the book I am currently reading. It is set in the Albertan Prairies and follows a Scottish woman escaping a marriage and starting a homestead. I am not sure which book is next on my TBR, probably One True Loves, which is listed on another one of my articles, “My 2026 To Be Read List by Season!”. Go check that article out to see more of what I am reading this year and what I might bring to future reading marathons!