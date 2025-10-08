Five Ways I’m Coping With My Existential Dread

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

introduction

Times right now for many feel dreadful as things feel out of control. While students are pursuing their degrees, many don’t know what lies ahead for their future with the tightening job market and the already huge presence of AI. As I’m feeling overwhelmed by this; I’ve been doing things to cope with these feelings. Does it make the things in the world seem less bad: no. But does it make me feel better: yes.

planning things to look forward to

❖ This weekend I’m going to All Things Go where Renee Rapp is headlining

❖ Concerts are something I love and it’s not on campus which gives me a break from my everyday setting

❖ Many studies show that dancing and singing relieve anxiety and depression

❖ Planning something to look forward to doesn’t have to be a grand event; it can be as simple as a sweet treat date with a friend

❖ Planning something helps create light in the long tunnel of life

being forgiving to myself

❖ Sometimes you just need to bed rot

❖ Or you didn’t get done everything you planned on

❖ University is a challenging time already, with social media and the news right in our pockets… our “distraction” has just become more exhausting

❖ Being hard on yourself is working against you

❖ It’s okay not to be perfect, not to be on top of everything but you have to create your strategy to get back up sitting in the pit of putting it off is no better

moving my body

❖ It’s no new concept that moving your body makes you feel good after

❖ You’re practicing mind and body health

❖ Even if it’s a twenty minute walk it’s better than not moving at all

❖ I like going to work out classes preferably yoga, pilates and dance cardio because your surrounded by people who are also in this with you

❖ Releases feel-good chemicals like endorphins and serotonin, which improve mood and reduce stress hormones like cortisol

❖ Moving your body = getting out of your bedroom and being out

trying to spend less time on social media

❖ I have been trying to spend less time on apps like Instagram and Tiktok because I find it to be filled with a lot of negativity, filter dysmorphia, false information and just general bad/sad news

❖ Everyone now can report and film/photograph world events right from their device which means we are filled with so much content from wars, protests etc

❖ This is called news fatigue which has been a rising trend over the past few years ❖ A lot of us don’t realize that the distraction from the world has become our world and the separation between real life and social media feels thinner than ever

❖ I know we all want to consume media but what I have been doing is connecting with tv shows and movies to still get that dopamine but not have it feel so real

reaching out for support

❖ In times of existentialism it can feel lonely but know there are people here to help you ❖ Speaking with a college counselor or a support staff can feel intimidating but they are literally being paid to do it and it’s a good way to be connected with staff

❖ If you don’t know how to access the services start by searching up your university + student support services

❖ Being in touch with your support system whether it be friends, family members or a mentor figure helps me feel the love even if it’s not addressing how your feeling it can be a good reminder that there are people that love you and want the best for you

❖ When I even just get to be around my support system it lifts my mood and makes my stresses go away

conclusion

Here are a few strategies I’ve been doing to cope. Even if none of them apply to you, I’m confident that even one of these can have an impact. Again, these aren’t going to change the external but can make your internal feel better.