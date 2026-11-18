This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Roxane Gay wrote in an essay published in The Guardian in 2017, “What I know and what I feel are two very different things.” After I was approached by a man in a cafe, I became consumed by this quote.

It was a Monday evening in early September and I had decided to take my book to a local coffee shop to read. I had been there less than half an hour when a man asked to sit down at the table next to me. I told him he could. I attempted to carry on reading, but my eyes seemed unable to move from one word to the next. My cheeks grew warm. I could sense he was staring at me, as if waiting—for what?

Then he spoke. What are you reading? It was an obvious question, but it spiralled into several more until the hour seemed to pass us by. Our conversation wandered from one topic to the next without borders. I revealed things about myself I should never have done: my school, my year, even (shamefully) the name of my residence. But I also revealed my anxieties and aspirations. I want adventure, I told him. A smile formed around his lips, and he offered to “show me around.”

Before we left, I heard him say, “Let me grab your number.” This was not a question; it did not allow for an answer. Could I still say no? Did I want to say no? I keyed my number into his phone.

When we parted ways, he gave me a one-armed hug. He texted me shortly after: “Next time pizza and cafe.” Again, not a question. I could barely eat dinner that night. My stomach felt queasy, and yet I feverishly voice memo-d several friends to relay this startling encounter. I had sensed the edge of danger that this man posed—he was clearly older and experienced at talking to women in public—but my voice effaced this knowledge and instead told the story of a young woman astonished that a man had shown interest in her and giddy at the possibility of seeing him again. It is difficult for me to admit that I agreed to meet him, because I knew that I was making a foolish decision. But my mind was infatuated with the prospect of him wanting me.

When I learned that he was twice my age, I immediately told him I was no longer interested in meeting him. At last, I was presented with irrefutable proof that he was no more than another creepy man on the prowl for younger women. This my brain could register as dangerous, not thrilling.

Original Illustration Created in Canva for Her Campus Media

After this experience, I began to worry about my own naivete when it comes to meeting guys and dating. But at the same time I craved the excitement I had felt days earlier. So, I chose the only reasonable course of action: I downloaded a dating app. Surely, I thought, this would provide a satisfying blend of experience and fun… Instead, I began to question myself more than ever.

Why had I begun to equate adventure with dating? After all, the greatest adventure of my life so far, which was the five months I spent abroad, involved zero men! And it is not as if my life in Toronto is altogether boring: I attend exciting literary events and have joined a book club whose reading list is curated by Margaret Atwood; and last month I saw Olivia Rodrigo in concert with one of my close friends! Why doesn’t this feel like enough? Why do I feel the desire to invite strangers (men) into my orbit?

Have I become more interesting since I started dating, or less? Interesting to whom: to my friends or to myself? When my friends casually ask me how I’m doing, why is my urge to immediately recount my most recent date? Not the literary festival I recently volunteered at or the book I’m currently reading, or even the language class that is tormenting me, but the date that has inevitably left me feeling hollow, disappointed, desperate.

Does every choice have to be a feminist one? I consider myself a feminist, certainly. I know that my worth is not dictated by a man’s attraction, or lack of attraction, to me. I know that my self-esteem does not depend on male validation. And yet, my feelings tell a different story. Why am I kept awake at night by texts from a guy I’ve never met, only to leave the first date thinking, you are the person I was texting? Why am I wondering more about whether he likes me than if I like him? Did he find me interesting enough? Pretty enough?

And perhaps worst of all: do I like the idea of him—or the idea of a relationship—more than him?