This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the last few years, I’ve had a personal goal to make my hair healthier. I began to wear my natural curly hair and have been doing everything I could to have healthy, bouncy curly hair. Previously, I had dyed hair and a close relationship with my hair straightener which led to to very unhealthy bleach and heat damaged hair, it really affected how I felt about myself. I chopped all the bleach off, had a short bob, put away the straightener, and tried my best to let my hair heal while teaching myself to take care of the curls I tried so hard to hide. I bought all the curly hair products recommended, and through trial and error I learned about a side effect of curl care that I never knew was possible, protein overload was damaging my curls as the days went on. I had absolutely no idea this even existed, and once I identified the problem my curls changed for the better.

A lot of curly haired people – including myself– struggle to find products that work, and in general taking care of those curls! Curly hair has been stigmatized in the media for so long, and finally there’s been a move towards curly hair, and embracing natural hair. In a lot of media theres the common trope of a main character getting a “glow up” which includes them straightening their hair. This is most notable in The Princess Diaries when a part of Mia Thermopolis’ transformation includes ditching the curls and instead adopting a blow out. Not that there’s anything wrong with a blow out, but it further pushed the narrative that curly hair is undesirable and unpresentable, while sleek and straight hair is. Needless to say, there has been a lack of good curly hair representation for so long, but slowly the internet has really started embracing curls. There’s a lot of curly hair influencers like Destinee Wray, Vienna Shore, Joy Burnett, and the Kalogera sisters that have really made embracing curly hair easier.

Since embracing my curls, I’ve been using the same few curly hair products for the last 3 years because I know they work, and to be fair, it gets expensive trying every little thing that you get recommended. Especially with the off chance it doesn’t work for your hair, you’re stuck using a product that just doesn’t cooperate with you.

When I first started using products, my curls were really bouncy and had a lot of life to them. But, it felt like my hair was growing immune to them a year into having the same routine. My curls got flat quicker, they were more stringy, and I was starting to think something was seriously wrong. I tried some different products and it wasn’t really doing me justice the way my original roster did. I started double shampooing, using less product, refreshing more often, and it just was not the same as it was. As someone with curly/ wavy hair, it’s impossible not to be on curly hair TikTok, so one day while I was doom scrolling I found out about protein overload and realized… that is my situation. Every single product I’ve been using has had protein in it in some capacity, even my shampoo and conditioner.

Protein overload occurs when your hair has collected too much protein from various products, and not enough moisture to balance it out. A primary symptom of protein overload is the loss of curl definition and elasticity. For some, hair becomes pretty dull and frizzy, which is definitely not the goal with curly hair! Your hair also becomes tangled way quicker and may notice an increase in breakage. For me, I noticed a lot of breakage, excessive tangling, and what bothered me the most was how stringy my once voluminous curls were.

I found the best solution to this problem simply was to clean my hair. And I don’t mean shampooing it a bunch of times and washing it more than usual, but a product purposefully designed to remove build up. I was introduced to clarifying shampoo, and it’s actually been the most important part of my whole routine. I honestly didn’t realize that my shampoo and conditioner mattered that much, especially with curly hair and being someone who overloads products. I just thought the double shampoo method was all I needed to keep my hair healthy.

Shampoos have different purposes and the one I was using had Hydrolyzed Keratin, which is a protein derived from keratin along with various other proteins. These are all fine to have in products, but with excessive use it causes issues.

Clarifying shampoo has ingredients in it purposefully meant for detoxing hair that isn’t a part of a regular shampoo’s cleaning process, but has specialized ingredients meant for stripping residue. I know, I know, this may sound scary since it literally strips the mineral and residue all off your hair. But it’s only supposed to be used in moderation because if you use it too much it can also do damage. It’s recommended to only be used biweekly or once a month, depending on your needs.

When I first incorporated clarifying shampoo into my routine, I used it every other wash and found that was the best method for me since it rejuvenated my curls, and took out the excess residue as soon as it got bad. I ran out of my clarifying shampoo recently and my hair went back into the overloaded routine, which showed me just how much the protein in my other products affected my hair. It was either I change my styling routine, or I just keep clarifying my hair and I decided that was what I’ll keep doing to ensure the best results! From here on out, I’m going to continue with this routine since it makes every wash day better than the last, and I’ve never had healthier hair.