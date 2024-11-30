Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Christmas Decorations
Christmas Decorations
Photo by Any Lane from Pexels
Culture

Christmas Fun: What to Do This Christmas

Lily Mengual
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

1. christmas around the house

Christmas Baking!

gingerbread cookies
Sigmund vi Unsplash

Gingerbread men, winter cupcakes, chocolate brownies… the world is your oyster when it comes to Christmas baking.

Recently, I baked Nutella-based brownies. If I had Christmas-ified them, I could have added green icing trees or drawn baubles on them in icing sugar. Maybe I’ll do that tonight…

Christmas Movies!

Christmas tree and lights over a Christmas market
Photo by Sebi Pintilie from Pexels

My favourite Christmas movies are the following:

  • Nativity! (A British classic)
  • The Family Stone
  • The Santa Clause

Here are some of my favourite holiday rom coms!

  • While You Were Sleeping (this one is still Christmassy)
  • Love Actually

Also, the new movie Hot Frosty sounds hilarious. I haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, but I am excited to check it out!

Decorating the Christmas Tree!

Decorated Christmas tree
Elina Fairytale via Pexels

If you really try hard, yours can look exactly like this.

2. CHRISTMAS OUTSIDE OF THE HOUSE

If you’re based in Toronto, like I am, the Stackt Market is amazing. My friend and I visited recently and it is decorated so beautifully and has loads of cool pop up stores! Definitely worth a look.

They’re selling lots of Christmas treats, too, and even have a fake sleigh set up! It’s great.

Otherwise…

Ice Skating!

figure skating
Photo by Logan Weaver from Unsplash

Ice skating is such a cute winter activity. Why not give it a go?

Secret Santa!

Santa and young boy
Photo by Mike Arney from Unsplash

Secret Santa with friends is always such a fun time! My friend group and I do it every year.

That’s all…

Hopefully that’s given you a lot of ideas on what to do. Have a merry Christmas!

Lily Mengual

U Toronto '27

Lily May Mengual is a writer at Her Campus in her second year at the University of Toronto pursuing an English major and minors in History and Creative Writing. This is her second year in Toronto — and Canada! — as she grew up constantly moving to different places in South East Asia and, eventually, Hong Kong. Beyond Her Campus, Lily has links to numerous other clubs and societies on campus, but is most passionate about writing. Not only does she write full-length novels she hopes to publish one day, but she also writes terrible poetry, and her creative writing has been published at numerous different prints both on campus and off. In her free time, Lily writes (of course!), and is also an avid reader and reviewer. She also enjoys the occasional arts and crafts session, watching video essays, or taking general knowledge quizzes. Lily also enjoys travelling and exploring different places, looking at interesting exhibits in museums, and listening to angry girl music of the indie rock persuasion (she also loves rom coms).