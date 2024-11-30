Christmas Fun: What to Do This Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

1. christmas around the house

Christmas Baking!

Gingerbread men, winter cupcakes, chocolate brownies… the world is your oyster when it comes to Christmas baking.

Recently, I baked Nutella-based brownies. If I had Christmas-ified them, I could have added green icing trees or drawn baubles on them in icing sugar. Maybe I’ll do that tonight…

Christmas Movies!

My favourite Christmas movies are the following:

Nativity! (A British classic)

The Family Stone

The Santa Clause

Here are some of my favourite holiday rom coms!

While You Were Sleeping (this one is still Christmassy)

Love Actually

Also, the new movie Hot Frosty sounds hilarious. I haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, but I am excited to check it out!

Decorating the Christmas Tree!

If you really try hard, yours can look exactly like this.

2. CHRISTMAS OUTSIDE OF THE HOUSE

If you’re based in Toronto, like I am, the Stackt Market is amazing. My friend and I visited recently and it is decorated so beautifully and has loads of cool pop up stores! Definitely worth a look.

They’re selling lots of Christmas treats, too, and even have a fake sleigh set up! It’s great.

Otherwise…

Ice Skating!

Ice skating is such a cute winter activity. Why not give it a go?

Secret Santa!

Secret Santa with friends is always such a fun time! My friend group and I do it every year.

That’s all…

Hopefully that’s given you a lot of ideas on what to do. Have a merry Christmas!