Books by Black Authors to Read During Black History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is a list of books I have read and books I want to read that give representation to Black characters, people, and authors. While I am writing this in honor of Black history month, these are books that are important to read regardless of the month. The books that I have read have a short paragraph about the book to give you a bit of a synopsis before you dive in!

Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi

This book is THICK. It is one that will make you sad, angry, hopeful, and in awe of all the torture Black people in the United States have gone through and the resilience that is built into the community. The book starts at the beginning of the United States with the founding fathers and spands United States social policies to the present. Kendi is a renowned author who has many books, so if this 800+ page book is too daunting for right now, go to your local library and find another one of his books!

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

I got this book in December and read it within days of getting it. It was in my top 3 books of 2025. The book explores two paths sisters are forced into in life and the effects it has on their ancestral lineage. The sisters are unaware of each other, but their ancestors collide generations later. One sister is abducted from West Africa and taken as a slave for the American plantation economy. The other sister is married to a White official in West Africa and remains in West Africa. The stories follow the ancestral line and eventually the lines meet in present day with two cousins researching their histories. This book is amazing and explores Black history from Africa, to the Slave Trade, reconstruction, the Harlem Renaissance, and present day race relations.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

I got this book for Christmas which I was very excited about because it has been on my TBR since it came out!

These Heathens by Mia McKenzie

This is not a comprehensive list, as the list could go on forever. However, this list is a good starting point that introduces the reader to many genres and topics explored by Black Authors. Remember: reading is political. No matter what you read, it is political and will open your mind to new ideas. A way to support immigrant communities, communities of color, women, LGBTQIA+, etc. is by reading. Support diverse authors and their stories, experiences, and works. Support small bookstores and your local community. Even if you read 1 book this month, or this year, you are still making a difference to yourself and your own evolution and to your community.