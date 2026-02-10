5 Tech Myths We Still Believe and Why They Matter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live online. As a society, we alarms to wake up, study on laptops, and scroll through social media to procrastinate overdue assignments. Yet somehow, many things we know about technology are simply…myths. And as technology takes up more and more space in our lives, I believe it’s important to address these myths and spread awareness about them to be able to use the internet more efficiently. In this article, we’ll be discussing five of the most common tech myths we still believe and explain what science actually tells us instead, and what impact these misconceptions have on both our daily routines and our long-term wellbeing. So let’s log in. :D

Myth 1: Blue Light From Screens Is Ruining Your Eyes

What we believe: Staring at screens all day will permanently damage your eyesight because of harmful blue light.

The reality: While blue light can affect your sleep cycle, there’s no scientific evidence that it causes permanent eye damage. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has stated that blue light from devices isn’t harmful to your eyes. What actually causes eye strain is something called digital eye fatigue, which is the result of staring at screens for extended periods without blinking enough or taking breaks.

It is advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule to prevent headaches and fatique: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Believing this myth might make you ignore the actual causes of eye strain, leading to chronic discomfort that could have been easily prevented. Over years of screen use, poor viewing habits—not blue light—may lead to conditions such as myopia, especially in children and young adults who spend extensive time on devices without breaks. Understanding what actually harms your eyes allows you to develop habits that genuinely protect your vision for decades to come.

Myth 2: Leaving Your Phone Charging Overnight Kills the Battery

What we believe: Keeping your phone plugged in after it hits 100% will destroy the battery’s lifespan.

The reality: Nope- Our smartphones use lithium-ion batteries with built-in systems that stop charging once they reach 100%. Your phone isn’t continuously “overcharging” overnight. But, keeping your battery consistently at 100% or letting it drain to 0% regularly may reduce device’s lifespan. The key is to keep your battery level between 20% and 80%. In your daily routine, you’re probably stressing unnecessarily about unplugging your phone at exactly 100%, which might actually be disrupting your sleep if you’re waking up to check it (Seriously, get your sleep lol). This anxiety is misplaced because overnight charging itself isn’t the problem.

But here’s where it gets perhaps interesting for the long term: while overnight charging won’t instantly ruin your battery, consistently keeping it at extreme charge levels, very high OR low, does degrade battery health over the course of 2-3 years. Understanding how batteries actually work helps you make smarter charging habits that genuinely extend your device’s lifespan. Instead of worrying about overnight charging, focus on avoiding constant 100% charges and complete drains. This knowledge can potentially save you hundreds of $$ in early phone replacements and protect the environment as it reduces potential electronic waste.

Myth 3: Incognito Mode Makes You Anonymous Online

What we believe: Browsing in incognito or private mode means no one can track what you’re doing online.

The reality: Incognito mode only prevents your browser from saving your history and cookies locally on your phone. Your internet service provider, the websites you visit and even our employer if you’re on a work network can still access your online activities. This means that right now, there is a chance that you might be sharing sensitive information thinking you’re safe and protected when you’re actually 100% visible to third parties. Unfortunately, this false sense of security creates vulnerabilities in your daily internet use, but the long-term implications are far more serious. Over months and years, your browsing data is collected, sold, and used to build detailed profiles about you that affect everything from the ads you see to your insurance rates and credit offers. Not understanding what incognito mode actually does leaves you vulnerable to data harvesting, targeted manipulation, and potential security risks that accumulate over years of unprotected browsing. The digital footprint you thought you were avoiding is being created anyway, just without your awareness.

Myth 4: More Megapixels = Better Camera

What we believe: A 108-megapixel camera is automatically better than a 12-megapixel one.

The reality: Megapixels only measure resolution, which is how large you can print or crop an image. Image quality depends actually depends more on sensor size, lens quality, image processing software, and how well the camera handles light. A 12-megapixel camera with a larger sensor and better lens will produce superior photos to a 108-megapixel camera with less quality components.

In practical terms, you might be choosing phones or cameras based on inflated megapixel counts instead of actual photo quality, leading to disappointment when your high-megapixel photos still look blurry in low light or lack the details you expected. And beyond potential disappointment, this myth has broader consequences that affect the entire tech industry. It influences how manufacturers market devices, often prioritizing meaningless “updates” over genuine improvements.

Myth 5: AI Can Think and Understand Like Humans

What we believe: AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, and other chatbots “understand” what we’re saying and can think independently like humans do.

The reality: AI doesn’t “understand” anything in the way we humans are able to. These systems use pattern recognition and statistical predictions based on massive amounts of data they’ve been trained on. There’s no consciousness or independent thinking process taking place. It’s incredibly sophisticated pattern matching, which isn’t really how we define intelligence.

In your daily interactions, this means you might be trusting AI outputs without recognizing their limitations. AI can “hallucinate” false information with complete confidence because it doesn’t actually know what’s true—it just knows what words typically appear together. You might be using AI to make important decisions, write professional emails, or get medical advice without understanding that it’s just giving you probability-based guesses.

The long-term implications are even more concerning. As AI becomes more integrated into education, healthcare, hiring processes, and creative industries, misunderstanding its nature leads to misplaced trust and responsibility.

As humanity, we’re building systems and policies around AI capabilities we don’t fully understand, which could to serious educational gaps and hinder inclusive practices embedded in institutions. Perhaps most importantly, this myth affects how we prepare for an AI-integrated future. If we believe AI truly “thinks,” we might stop developing the uniquely human skills that actually differentiate us from machines, like creativity, emotional intelligence, and ethical reasoning which are the only values we humans have that nobody can develop a robot for..

Overall, the internet is an incredible tool, but using it efficiently means understanding how it, and our devices, actually work. By busting these myths, we can make smarter choices that benefit both our daily lives and our long-term relationship with technology. Next time you hear a tech “fact” that sounds too simple to be true, it’s worth taking a moment to question it. The truth is usually more interesting, and perhaps more useful, than the myth ;)