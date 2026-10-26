The Weeknd or Drake: Does Your Playlist Match Your Personality?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, here’s the thing. When it came time to write my first Her Campus article, I had approximately a trillion ideas. Some were a little too depressing for an introduction, some were boring, and some were so random that even I wasn’t sure where I was going with them. So, I stopped and asked myself: Manvi, what would you want to read in a Her Campus article, that’s niche and entertaining? Well, with my short attention span there’s only so much right? Then I remembered-holy throwback (as one of my best friends says). BuzzFeed quizzes. How could I ever forget?

Shoutout to anyone who remembers answering questions about their ideal breakfast to discover something deeply personal, or even which fictional character your future partner will be like. I remember always wondering as a kid how those quizzes were put together, so naturally, I had to attempt one myself.

Choosing the topic, however, became a whole situation.

To do something related to university felt repetitive, I wanted something a lot of people could enjoy and relate to. Of course, as a fellow music enthusiast, I naturally settled on picking two big pop stars and letting the public fend for them. I asked my followers to choose between Drake and The Weeknd on a public Instagram story. Nearly 24 hours later, I saw a hundred votes for both parties with The Weeknd winning by an astounding margin of, drum roll please…

SIX votes! Crazy right?

Basically, the polling was useless. But, if there’s one thing to take away from that experience, it was that people clearly had an opinion with votes being nearly equally split between 200 people. Let’s not forget to mention the Drake (or “6 god”, as they say) supporters making their cases in my DMs like they were getting paid by him personally.

Clearly, choosing one artist wasn’t going to settle anything. So, here’s a different question for all my fellow music fans: you may know who you prefer listening to, but whose music actually matches your personality?

A Little Background

As we know, Drake and The Weeknd are both the true hearts of our beloved Toronto, having emerged from its music scene, and their histories overlapping: Drake jumped on The Weeknd’s early track “The Zone,” right before The Weeknd contributed to Drake’s Take Care album, including their collaboration on “Crew Love”. Their hits have since given listeners plenty of different ways to soundtrack parties, ambition, heartbreak, confidence, and even questionable late-night decisions (speaking from personal experience).

Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake, is a Toronto-born rapper, singer, and actor whose music blends hip-hop, rap, and R&B. He first became widely known playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation before establishing his music career. He also co-founded the record label OVO Sound.

Abel Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, is a Toronto-born singer and songwriter. After gaining attention in 2011 for his debut mixtape “House of Balloons”, his music grew from shadowy, atmospheric R&B into a broader pop sound, and went on to achieve international success with hits including “The Hills” and “Blinding Lights.”

As for their fans? Well, my very unofficial poll suggests that choosing a side is serious business here. But favourite songs and personality matches aren’t necessarily the same thing. You can love an artist’s music without any correlation to their saddest tracks.

So, Let’s settle it once and for all shall we? Before we begin…

Here are your rules:

1. Pick one answer per question and count your A’s and B’s

2. For each one choose what sounds most like you, NOT what you think will get you your favourite artist.

3. Once you’re done, scroll down to find your results!

4. Have fun! (It’s not that serious)

Prefer Clicking than counting? Take the interactive version I built Here!

You’ve been handed the aux on a night drive. What’s your approach? A. Start with something everyone knows. Ideally, we’re all singing and screaming along to nostalgic songs, skipping whenever we want. B. I have a specific sequence in mind. Please don’t shuffle it, the vision and the transition into the next song is half the point!

You and your friends are getting ready to go out. What’s playing?



A. Songs we can scream and quote at each other while getting dressed. Someone’s performing into a hairbrush, music is the star. B. Something that matches the vibe in the background, making getting ready feel like part of the night. I might take longer because I keep stopping to listen.

What kind of night out sounds more appealing?



A. Good company, familiar songs, and a few photos I’ll actually want to keep. I want people I like around me. B. Fun, getting absorbed in the music, and forgetting about my usual life for a while with or without friends. I’m happy not checking my phone.

You’re picking a song for your Instagram story. What matters more? A. The lyrics. There’s one line that says exactly what I want this post to say. B. The atmosphere. The song makes the photo feel like a scene from a movie.

What’s more likely to make you immediately replay a song? A. A line that’s just so good I need to hear it again (and possibly send it to someone). B. A change in the production, a vocal run, or an outro I wish lasted another minute.

Your friend texts “academic comeback starts now.” What’s your response? A. “Library at 2?” It’s easier to follow through when someone’s expecting me to show up. B. “Already on do not disturb.” I’m trying to get through the first lecture before I lose complete momentum.

You achieve something you’ve worked hard for. What’s your first instinct? A. Share it with the people who saw the effort. Being recognised by them makes the moment better. B. Enjoy it, then notice whether it actually feels the way I imagined it would. Sometimes I’m already

wondering what comes next.

Which compliment would stay with you longer? A. “I remember where you started. You’ve worked so hard to get here.” B. “You showed me something I couldn’t quite put into words. I’ll never forget you.”

Someone you were close to suddenly becomes distant. What bothers you more? A. Not knowing what changed. I replay our conversations and wonder whether the friendship meant the same thing to both of us. B. Having let them get that close in the first place. I pull back too, even if part of me wishes they’d notice.

It’s late, and you’re thinking about someone you probably shouldn’t text. A. I start composing a message. There’s something I want them to understand, even if I never send it. B. I look for something else to occupy me. I’d rather keep the evening going than sitting with that feeling.

When you revisit a relationship/friendship that ended, which question sticks with you? A. “Did you ever realize how much I cared?” B. “Why did I keep doing something I knew wasn’t working?”

What makes opening up difficult? A. The possibility that I’ll care more, give more, or remember more than the other person does. B. The possibility that someone will see the parts of me I usually keep separate from everyone else.



Time for the results..

Count your answers. More A’s means Drake; more B’s means The Weeknd. Six of each? There’s a result for you too.

Mostly A’s: You’re Drake-coded

You have an “I’ll figure it out” confidence, a competitive streak, and a running commentary your friends probably know well. You like having something to work toward, but you also want to enjoy yourself along the way. Your ideal celebration involves your favourite people, an outfit you feel good in, and songs everyone knows the words to. You’re also the person who sends a friend a song with “listen to the second verse” because you notice lyrics and they usually express emotions that you couldn’t quite vocalize on your own. You enjoy familiar things, close friends, and having a good time.

Your strength: You bring enthusiasm, humour, and ambition. You know how to get people involved, whether you’re organising a night out or convincing a friend that the academic comeback is still possible. You show people they matter.

Your possible blind spot: You can turn things into a competition when it was never meant to be one. And, you can spend too long wondering whether other people care as much as you do. Sometimes you give their approval more weight than your own.

Your song matches: “From Time” for your more thoughtful, nostalgic side or “Headlines” for walking into class after finally understanding the material and acting like you were never worried.

Mostly B’s: You’re Weeknd-coded

You’re independent, observant, and selective about what you share. You have a talent for making ordinary things seem extraordinary and lighting up rooms you walk into. You can love a night out and can still disappear into your own world when the right song comes on. You notice the little details that make an experience memorable, and you don’t always need to explain why something matters to you. When something catches your interest, you get absorbed. Whether it’s a project, a new obsession, or an album, you want time to explore it properly.

Your strength: You bring creativity, curiosity, and attention to detail, appreciating things beyond first impression. You’re happy following your own taste, even when you can’t convince everyone else to see the vision yet. You’re comfortable exploring complicated feelings and forming your own opinions.

Your possible blind spot: You can be what they call an “avoidant”. You can put your complete everything into something but detach just as easily. Keeping things private can make it difficult for people to know when you need them. You might know how to distract yourself for the evening, but the conversation may still be waiting tomorrow.

Your song matches: “The Morning” for your big plans, enjoying the moment, and imagining the life you’re working toward. And “After Hours” for your introspective side. You notice how the song builds, get caught up in the atmosphere, and end up sitting with a feeling you hadn’t planned on revisiting.

Six A’s and six B’s: Your playlist has the right idea

Woah, OVO and XO? So your playlist refuses to pick a side, and apparently so do you. You want good company, but you also need your own space. Some feelings become a conversation; others need a long walk and headphones first. You love your friends and crave nights out with them, but sometimes you also want to run away and never come back. It was never a one size fits all for you. Context matters, and one label wasn’t going to cover it.

Your strength: You bring both enthusiasm and imagination. You can appreciate different perspectives and adapt to what a situation needs. You can get excited about an idea, then spot little things that would make it better. You’re open to different suggestions without needing everyone to share your taste.

Your possible blind spot: You can say yes to plans when you actually want time to yourself, or spend so long being indecisive that you never end up choosing one. People might struggle to tell whether you want company or space, and honestly you might too. Sometimes being adaptable makes you a people pleaser, other times your need for being different makes you stick out like a sore thumb.

Your song matches: “Crew Love.” for when you want your favourite people around you, and “The Zone” for when you’d rather get lost in the music. Both artists on both tracks feel appropriate for someone who couldn’t quite choose a side.

Did you see this coming?

So, is it settled? Maybe you got your favourite artist. Maybe you’re preparing a detailed objection like the people in my dms. Either way, I’d love to hear!

Send this to the friend who has strong opinions about your music taste and compare results.

And if you’re still convinced you got the wrong artist, well, maybe you can do what both artists love making you do: think about it again late tonight ;)

