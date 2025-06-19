The psychology of first impressions (and why they stick)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You could tell me your name three times, and I’d still remember the way it felt like to be around you before I remembered how to pronounce it.

For me, it’s usually things like the way someone’s eyes light up when they talk, how they treat the people around them, how confidently they walk into a room, the energy they carry, or even who they’re with.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Think about it for a second

Maybe it’s missing someone you used to be close with. A loved one you’ve lost.

OR it’s that pull to return to a place that just felt comforting.

Maybe it’s just that need to curl up next to your pet.

OR it’s the feeling of ease that comes after spending a full day with your best friend.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s not always about the person or place itself, it’s the feeling tied to it.

That feeling that sticks with you, that energy, is called a mood memory . Basically, it’s the emotional aftertaste people get from an interaction. And when it’s a good one, it instantly becomes more memorable.

One thing I’ve been told (more than once) is that I have a bit of a superpower when it comes to talking to people, whether it’s a grown adult, a shy kid, or even a very friendly golden retriever.

Having just wrapped up an internship, one piece of feedback that kept coming up during my performance reviews was about the impression I left on people.

Key habits like taking initiative, asking thoughtful questions, greeting everyone with a smile, being approachable, and listening attentively. These were the little things that stuck with people. And honestly, I’ve realized those moments matter just as much as the work itself.

How you show up, the energy you bring, the way you make others feel.. it all adds up when it comes to the memory you leave behind.

Simple ways to make a great first impression

Smile and say hello to everyone (yes, even the security guard and the barista).

Start with a compliment or find something in common.

Actually listen, really listen.

Use their name when you can, it makes things personal.

Have a quick, friendly intro about yourself ready to go.

Match the energy of the room (don’t go full hype-mode at a quiet networking event).

Show up with intention – how you dress and carry yourself matters more than we sometimes admit.

The goal? To make people feel comfortable and just a little more at ease. That’s what usually sticks, not the exact words you said, but how you made them feel. And honestly, it’s what you’ll carry with you too.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Here’s a question for you

What’s one small thing someone else did that made you instantly feel seen or comfortable?

These small habits help you leave a strong first impression, create lasting memories, and build more genuine connections with the people around you.

Because when we think about someone, it’s hardly ever just their name or what they do that comes to mind. It’s often the subtle habits that quietly set people apart.

The way they laughed, how they made us feel comfortable without even trying, the way their energy shifted the vibe in a room. Those small moments leave a mark. And that’s the power of presence.