Shows YOU should watch based on your major

Do you ever watch a movie or show, and you get inspired by the main character’s job? You know that wave of passion that hits and you think to yourself, “Wow, I want to be ___ now.” If the answer is yes, you’re not alone. I’ve felt this way many times, especially when I was younger.

As a university student, it’s normal to question whether you’re in the right major – especially when it’s so easy to feel burnt out. A silly but fun way I like to remind myself of what I like about my major is by watching shows/movies related to it. For me, this includes watching science fiction that represents all the cool things there is to know about science. Whether you want to watch a show connected to your current major or are exploring a potential major, I’ve got you covered! All of the following shows are available to watch on Netflix.

Breaking Bad

Selfishly, I’m starting with Breaking Bad since Chemistry is my major. Breaking Bad has 5 seasons, is the highest rated TV show of all time, and one of my personal favorites. The story follows Walter White, a high school Chemistry teacher with a pregnant wife and disabled son that gets diagnosed with terminal cancer. He uses his chemistry knowledge to make methamphetamine and sells it to afford his cancer treatment and support his growing family. As the show progresses, his obsession with money and his newfound ability to apply his chemistry skills like never before gets out of control.

Law School

Law School is a Korean drama with one season that follows a murder mystery that unfolds in a law school, involving all students and professors within the school. Each character has their own struggles, as they navigate their life through law school and dealing with issues such as societal expectations, social inequity, and domestic violence. Two characters of note are Kang Sol A, who comes from a poor family, and Kang Sol B, who comes from a rich family. Both are under pressure of doing well given their backgrounds. The drama carefully captures mystery, crime, as well as the struggles of student life in a demanding academic environment.

Dexter

If you are majoring in Biology, Forensics or Criminology, Dexter is the show for you. The show follows the story of Dexter, a blood spatter analyst by day but a serial killer by night. The protagonist targets criminals that have managed to escape the justice system. The show portrays Dexter’s job as a blood spatter analyst in a fascinating way as he uses his knowledge of the human anatomy to reconstruct crime scenes. His role in the police department is significant as he helps solve many cases. Although the show can be dark at times, it gives insights into various careers within law enforcement.

P.S. You probably have seen the very popular meme right now of Sergeant Doakes in the car, yes, that’s from Dexter.

Dr Romantic

Calling all future doctors with this one. Dr. Romantic is a 3 season Korean drama series, though you can watch any season you like with no background of the previous season. I recommend the second season as it is more focused on young doctors and their struggles adjusting from medical school to a real-world environment. One of the main characters is Cha Eun-Jae, who has a fear of blood yet became a doctor due to the pressure of coming from a family of doctors. The show captures the struggles faced by high-achieving students as they grapple with transferring their skills to real life.

While I’ve given a brief overview of these shows, each of them explores many other themes and careers as well. Of course, these are not always accurate in their portrayal of real-life careers, but definitely a fun way to imagine different jobs. No matter your major, there’s something in each of these shows that you’ll find fascinating. Personally, I love Breaking Bad, though I have no plans to become a high school teacher or a meth cook 😉

