Reading to Streaming: Books That Became TV/Film Adaptions  

Have you ever watched a TV show or movie and later realized that it was actually based on a book? Or maybe your favourite book finally got an on-screen adaptation, giving you the chance to experience the story all over again in a new way. While some adaptations bring characters to life, others leave some fans unsatisfied, whether it’s because parts of the story were cut out or the cast didn’t match how you imagined the characters in your head. Still, I believe that there is something special about experiencing a story in two different forms, first through the pages of a book and then through the TV or film adaption, or the other way around. Many stories have made this journey; here are a few of them.

1. Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Twilight is a book series that was first released in 2005 and currently has six books. The book series was later adapted into a movie franchise in 2008, which has five films. The story follows Bella Swan as she moves in with her father to a town in Washington called Forks. There, she meets Edward Cullen, a vampire who is pretending to be a teenage student like her. As the story unfolds, Bella becomes involved with Edward and his family and finds herself in the dangers of the vampire world.

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid is a 2022 thriller book series that currently has three books. The first book was adapted into a movie earlier this year, with additional parts of the story expected to hit the screens in the near future. The story follows Millie Calloway who, due to her troubled past, takes a housemaid job at the Winchester household to survive. As she settles into this job, Millie begins to notice stranger behaviours from the household members, especially from her employer, Nina Winchester, along with an unsettling feeling surrounding the upstairs attic, the room she will be staying in.

3. A Good Girls Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

A Good Girls Guide to Murder is a mystery book series which currently has three books. In 2024, the first book was adapted into a TV show, with additional seasons planned for the upcoming year. The story follows Pippa Fitz-Amboi, who begins to investigate the murder of Andie Bell for a school project. What starts as a simple project turns into a real investigation, as Pippa tries to prove the innocence of Sal Singh, the accused. Teaming up with Ravi Singh, Sal’s brother, she uncovers hidden secrets and finds herself in serious danger.

4. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

One of Us is Lying is a three-part mystery thriller book series released in 2017. In 2021, the book series was adapted into a TV show, which currently has two seasons. The story follows five students, Bronwyn, Cooper, Addy, Nate and Simon, who enter detention for different reasons but only four leave alive, as Simon is found dead. As the murder investigation unfolds, the remaining four students quickly become prime suspects as Simon knows secrets about all of them, giving them a motive to commit his murder.

Some of these adaptations follow the books closely, while others add their own creative twist, which sometimes is enjoyed and sometimes not. Whether you end up loving these adaptations or not, they each offer a unique way to experience the story, whether through pages of a book or on a screen.