From Ranks to Pranks: Top 10 Celebrity April Fools Pranks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s just another normal day: waiting for spring, suffering through finals… As if! April Fool’s Day is upon us, so here is your reminder not to trust anything around you. Whether by seeing, scrolling, or hearing, look out! For now, let’s look back at some of the funniest celebrity pranks.

1) Rihanna Waking Jimmy Kimmel

Back in 2015, Rihanna pulled off an iconic prank on the late-night host. As Kimmel was sleeping peacefully, Rihanna busted down the door with her beats. With the crew backing her up, Riri woke the host from his slumber with “Bitch Better Have my Money.” Talk about a wake up call!

2) Duolingo’s dating show

Possibly Gen Z’s all-time favourite business media account is Duolingo. The company took April Fool’s a step (or two) further, posting their prank a few days prior to April 1st. The big green bird posted teasers for their own dating show: Love Languages.

3) Chris Pratt’s new role

Chris Pratt shared a brand new voice-acting role via Instagram. Along with the classic image of Mickey Mouse, the caption reads “Proud to share that I will be The Lead Voice in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney’s Mickey Mouse! Get ready for it to hit the big screens in 2025!” Is now a good time to say “Hot Dog!”?

4) Tinder’s fish-pic Statement

Whether you’ve done it, or had it done to you, we all know the case of the fish-pic. Let’s just say, they are not the best lures. Well, Tinder reeled it in as they announced that “fish related content,” would be removed from the app, after hearing complaints from users. Are we sure this one isn’t real? Really? Can we make it real?

5) Gigi’s New “Do”

The all-too-familiar hairstyle prank. In 2017, Gigi Hadid wowed fans with a blonde pixie post. Though not the most shocking – celebrities change their hair all the time – it was still a fun gag! The post was recapped in Teen Vogue.

6) Giant Rare Beauty

An unbelievable but just-for-fun prank can be a hit. For Rare beauty, their “big hit” blushes became even bigger. How much fun would it be to do a “giant,” makeup routine! Or, maybe impossible…

7) SNL Lacks Laughs

We have all caught ourselves struggling to breathe after laughing too hard at an SNL joke. Except, on April Fools 2023, there were no laughs. Michael Che pulled a prank on co-host Colin Jost, as he told the audience not to laugh at Colin’s jokes. Though the silence is not entirely audible over the built-in laugh track, the reactions make it all worth it.

8) Usher pranks Beyhive

In 2023, as Usher was headlining a festival, he shook the crowd and the Beyhive. In the midst of his show, he announced that Beyonce was going to join him on stage. This prank was controversial, and Usher definitely had some stingers pointed at him. Okay but…Usher x Beyonce when???

9) Michael Phelps Returns?

In 2017, the Olympian tweeted that he would be making a return for the 2020 Olympics. Sad to say, that dream was short-lived. Fans quickly realized that it might have been a trick – although secretly, I think we’re all waiting for a comeback.

10) Sarah Polley: No more oscar

Women talking? More like women taking! Polley’s own daughter set up her mom with a letter claiming that the Oscar was given by mistake. The artist snapped a picture and shared it on Twitter. With the letter claiming that the Oscar should be returned to the rightful owner, the writer of All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, even responded to the post to carry on the joke!

Felicity Warner / HCM

Well, place your bets now… what will April Fools bring this year? Total celeb showdowns? Mini pranks? Who knows what we’ll encounter on this fateful day! Seriously though, I’m waiting for the Duolingo dating show…