For the Love of the Game: How Gen Z Athletes are Redefining Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many children grow up encouraged by their parents to try different sports and discover what they enjoy. However, somewhere along the way, the simple joy of playing can become overshadowed by pressure to compete and succeed. These early experiences highlight an important aspect of sports that is sometimes overlooked: playing for the love of the game.

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When it comes to sports culture, public focus has often drifted toward intense competition rather than enjoyment. Success is measured by performance and comparison. Athletes are expected to constantly outperform both their own past performances and those of their competitors. In recent years, this mentality has begun to evolve with many athletes, coaches and fans recognizing that passion for what you do, as well as personal motivation, are key drivers for long-term success.

Traditional sports culture emphasizes external motivation and always striving for perfection. While striving for excellence is important, it can drain the joy from the activity itself and overshadow the original reason someone began playing in the first place. The fear of failure can stop athletes from reaching their true potential. A healthier perspective recognizes that passion, curiosity, and personal challenge are just as important as discipline and training. When athletes feel connected to their sport beyond external expectations, their commitments become more meaningful and sustainable over time.

As athletes, coaches, and fans increasingly question the pressures within sports culture, mental well-being has become an important part of the conversation. This means that recognition of the need for high levels of physical and psychological resilience in competitions is becoming more prominent.

Alysa Liu’s journey shows how this mindset shapes an athlete’s career. Liu earned national titles at a young age, gaining significant attention in figure skating. However, in recent interviews, she openly discussed the unhealthy pressures that she experienced as an athlete, from other people dictating the food she can eat, to the programs she can perform. It became suffocating and she retired at sixteen.

Later, she returned on her own terms, motivated by her love of figure skating. Rather than focusing solely on external expectations, she reconnected with the enjoyment of performing and training, and ended up winning gold in women’s singles at the 2026 Winter Olympics! Her comeback demonstrates how rediscovering passion can reshape an athlete’s mindset and influence outcomes. Her story inspired many fans and athletes online, sparking conversations about pressure in sports and encouraging others to pursue athletics for their own enjoyment.

Across many sports, the culture of athletics is shifting dramatically. This is especially apparent in people’s views of victory and success, with the definition becoming more nuanced. For example, athletes who take breaks to protect their mental health or return to competition on their own terms are supported by fans and the public. Athletes today are increasingly encouraged to pursue their sports because they genuinely care about them. Their passion, curiosity, and personal fulfillment are being recognized as the main motivators that shape how one performs, but also how long one’s performance can be sustained.

This perspective returns to a simple idea: the love of the game. When athletes’ journeys are driven by joy, participation, and connection to the sport itself, success can take many forms and along the way, maybe a medal.