Five Study Tips for the Chronic Procrastinator

Do you find yourself waiting until the last minute to start working on an assignment? Do your study habits cause you unnecessary stress? Do you start out with the best of intentions only to fall into the same vicious cycle of procrastination with every new deadline?

If you feel personally called out by these questions, then the following tips are for you! Let me preface by saying that you are not alone in your chronic procrastination and lack of motivation. I have been in the same boat many times, but know that if I can change my study habits, then you can too. I’m living proof!

Now, let’s get you into tip-top shape to reach your academic goals and save yourself from excess stress.

Tip #1: Screw the bigger picture, scale down your studying.

When you have an assignment due that’s worth 30% of your total course grade, it seems logical that this would kick-start you into a productive frenzy. However, we all know that this is often a delusion, a complete fantasy. The reality is that larger assignments are more daunting, making us more reluctant to work on them. The same can be said for a midterm or exam that covers an impossible amount of content. Studying can seem overwhelming when you think of the entire process and all that you need to accomplish, so you end up putting it off. This process can be broken down into reasonable chunks or phases. It may seem obvious, but taking the assignment or study materials one step at a time helps you to focus your energy.

Here’s how to put this tip into practice: When you jot down your to-do list for the day, do not just say that you’ll work on your paper or study for your exam. Instead, give yourself an actionable goal to complete. Maybe you can plan to identify and collect the research that you need to write your paper. You could take this one step further and note the sources that you intend to consult. Maybe you can commit to studying one lecture slideshow each day for your upcoming test. Just narrow in on the particular objective you wish to achieve.

Tip #2: Plan to do less… you’ll probably end up doing more.

As I’m sure we are all well aware, the most difficult part of working on an assignment tends to be starting it. The thought of hours of effort and mental strain can stop us before we even begin. However, as mentioned in the previous tip, thinking about assignments or exam content in terms of their full-time commitment can be too overwhelming for the overworked student brain.

Here is my solution: to get going, you need to trick your brain into thinking that there’s only a small amount of work to be done (for that given day at least). Tell yourself that you are going to work or study for just 20 minutes. I’m sure you’ve waited in Tim Horton’s lines longer than that. If you are thinking that twenty minutes isn’t enough time to get anything of substance done, that’s not the point. What matters is that twenty minutes is a quantity that your mind can handle. It’s approachable, unlike a dreaded multi-hour cram session. Here’s the trick, once you start your task, you will likely fall into the “flow state” that keeps you working. Momentum is a powerful force. Even if you call it quits after those twenty minutes, you will still have begun your work. You will have jumped the hurdle that leads many well-meaning students to procrastinate: the idea of starting from square one. Progress is progress, no matter how little.

Tip #3: Put those fancy phone features to use!

Whether you are an iPhone or an Android user, your smartphone has anti-distraction features that can boost your productivity. Referred to as “modes” or “focus” depending on your device, you can customize certain features such as notification activity, access to apps, do not disturb settings, and more. Set up a “school” mode/focus. When you sit down to get your study on, enable that mode to ensure that you will be free from distractions. When the TikTok app is so easily accessible, of course you’ll feel the urge to doom-scroll instead of writing that lab report or solving those problem sets. What if TikTok and any other distracting apps were put on time-out? What if you had to be actively reminded of that time-out whenever you tried to access those apps? You might think twice about the mindless act that you were about to commit and instead get cracking on that twelve-page essay you have due in a few days.

Tip #4: Break the procrastination cycle by breaking with intention.

Taking breaks from staring at your laptop screen or notebook pages is healthy and ultimately beneficial for your overall productivity. However, so many of us get caught in the “I’ll just pause for ten minutes” to “how has it been two hours already” pipeline. You need to take study breaks with intention.

Here’s how:

Set a timer for your break or implement something like the Pomodoro technique (basically 25 minutes of work followed by a five minute break, and repeat).

Give yourself a specific activity to do while on your break. This could entail taking a short walk, stretching, grabbing a snack, staring out a window, etc. Avoid going on social media and your phone in general.

If possible, have a study buddy to hold you accountable. Sit in a quiet area together to help prevent chatter and ensure that you are both on task while taking short, replenishing breaks.

Tip #5: Your physical space determines your headspace; set the vibe right.

It cannot be overstated how important one’s environment is to success at being productive. For instance, do people study at bars or cafés? In order to maximize your potential to ace that assignment in a timely manner, you have to set the tone for your study sessions. Create a setting that is conducive to focus and tranquility (as much as possible for a university student anyway). I’ve already discussed what to do with your phone settings. You can also opt to keep your mobile device completely out of physical reach. Do whatever works best for you.

Besides your immediate vicinity, make sure that you are comfortable. Are you thirsty? Hungry? Too hot or cold? Do you need to pee? Take care of your needs before getting into the zone. Take care of your study space, too. Keep it clean and organized. Choose the most effective spot to accomplish your particular task. If you are on campus and need some peace and quiet, then sitting in the middle of Davis would be a questionable decision. If your work entails collaborating with others, then do NOT go to the fourth floor of the library (please and thank you). When you are at home, do not settle into your comfortable bed to work. You’re only going to end up horizontal and sleepy. Don’t forget to create a nice ambiance for yourself. Listen to some classical music, light a candle, turn on some mood lighting, whatever you please!

…

You are more than capable of blossoming into the student that you dream of being. It just takes some drive, determination, and an article written by a burnt-out 4th year who has been in your shoes. Try out these tips, work on your study habits, and stay cool. You got this. Happy studying!