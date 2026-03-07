Discovering Hobbies in Your 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an upcoming graduate, I can’t help but think about the spare time I’ll (hopefully) gain once my course load ends and the homework stops. It currently feels like my schedule revolves around breaks between classes and their corresponding course work. Thinking about what I can squeeze in during an evening of studying forensic epistemology, criminal law readings, and my data communications essay feels like another course load in-and-of itself.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I have some time to read my favourite books, work out, and enjoy a social life, but it doesn’t feel like I have enough time (or energy) to truly commit to a project outside of those already on my high list of responsibilities as a working university student.

But once those evenings become a little more free, how should I spend them? How do twenty-somethings in the workforce spend their free time outside of work, their social lives, and other responsibilities?

That’s where the wonderful world of hobbies comes in. Outside of wanting to spend less time on my phone, hobbies are a central building block to any developing or developed person.

In her YouTube video, internet personality and medical doctor Izzy Sealey, explains the neuroscience and benefits to developing hobbies outside of your work and daily responsibilities. She quoted a 2023 meta-study that compared the long effects of hobbies on the mental wellbeing of over 93,000 participants across 16 countries. The study found that having hobbies reduced depressive symptoms in participants and increased their overall happiness and life satisfaction.

Dr. Sealey also outlines how to choose the hobby that’s right for you and explains four different categories of hobbies: creative, intellectual, wellbeing, and connection. If you have 16 minutes to watch the video, or even the 8 minutes where she expands on each category, I would absolutely recommend watching it.

But if you want a quick list of hobby ideas, inspired by Dr. Sealey’s categories, here are a few ideas:

Creative

Cooking and Baking

Gardening

Photography

Music

Learning an instrument / DJ

Learning to mix music

Making playlists

Learn music theory

Painting and drawing

Sketching

Choose different genres: abstract, realist, renaissance, etc.

Adult colouring books

Writing

Calligraphy / cursive

Creative non-fiction

Topic of interest (fiction or non-fiction)

Crafts

Pottery

Sculpting

Crochet / knitting

Puzzles

Wood working

Embroidery / sewing

Wellbeing / Physical

Meditating

Going to the gym and work out classes

Classes: spin, pilates, dance, kick boxing, yoga, water aerobics, etc.

Challenges and goals

Challenges: 75 hard, using a new machine at the gym, etc.

Different goals: becoming flexible, learning how to do the butterfly stroke while swimming, etc.

Journaling

Daily / weekly / monthly prompts

Agendas

Mood boards

Intellectual

Reading

Languages

Specific niche interests

Taking a course for an interest

Cooking class

Physics class

Auto-repair class

Home renovations

Organization

Interior design

Community / Connection

Volunteering

In your community: animal shelters, shelters for adults, women’s shelters, food banks, political campaigns, hospitals, etc.

In person / virtual

Specific interests: tree planting, libraries, mentorship programs, etc.

Clubs

Book club

Sports club

Game clubs: video games, board / card games based

Social events

Royal Ontario Museum After Dark

Festivals / concerts

Religious events

Drag events

Comedy nights

Family and friend time

Weekly / monthly gatherings

Themed dinners

Along with most things you read, it’s always best to do your own research. Like something I listed? That’s great! Cozy up with the internet and explore the hobby, its variations, and what it has to offer. Nothing I listed speaks to you? That’s okay too – you can talk with people you know and see what they do for hobbies, or consult the internet too.

If you feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to start, don’t worry. You don’t have to have multiple hobbies from every single category, just start with one. You’re not bound to these hobbies so you have room to breathe, and try out new ones. Plus, discovering the things you don’t like makes you closer to finding the ones you do.

Importantly, you don’t have to be an amazing painter or gym expert to start and enjoy your hobbies. The point is to just try something new and you’ll develop skills along the way.

As an upcoming graduate student, I’m beginning to seriously invest my time and money into hobbies that I will enjoy and add to my wellbeing. But I know that regardless if I commit to one or not, my time won’t be wasted – and neither will yours.

Research article mentioned: Mak, H.W., Noguchi, T., Bone, J.K. et al. Hobby engagement and mental wellbeing among people aged 65 years and older in 16 countries. Nat Med 29, 2233–2240 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-023-02506-1