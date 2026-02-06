Cliffhanger Shows You Should(n’t) Avoid During Midterm Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever watched a show that’s so captivating, so much so that it completely takes over your life and is all you can think about? If so, then you’re not alone. I’ve experienced this many times, and especially with shows that end on cliffhangers, leaving you on edge for long periods of time to find out what happens next? Somehow, you always discover these shows during the busiest exam period of your life. It also doesn’t help that academic stress always seems to make the urge to watch even stronger – because what’s better than starting a show with feelings of academic stress looming over you? With that being said, here are some Netflix shows you may or may not want to avoid during the upcoming midterm season.

1. The Watcher

The Watcher is a 2022 horror mystery series that currently has one season with seven episodes. It follows a couple, Dean and Nora, who move into a new house in New Jersey. As they’re enjoying living in their dream house, things take a dark turn when they begin receiving threatening letters from someone claiming to be “The Watcher.” As the letters continue, suspicion among the couple grows, not just for each other but for everyone around them, while trying to uncover the face behind the messages.

2. We Were Liars

We Were Liars, originally a novel by E. Lockhart, was adapted into a TV series in the summer of 2025 with one season and 8 episodes. The story follows the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their private island in Massachusetts. Cadence, the protagonist and also a member of the family, suffers a tragic accident that results in her losing her memory, yet no one is allowed to tell her what happened. As she slowly regains her memories, she discovers never-heard-before secrets.

3. Echoes

Echoes is a 2022 thriller with one season and seven episodes. The show follows identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina, who secretly swap lives every year on their birthday, deceiving their husbands and children in the process. The story takes an unexpected turn when one of the twins, Leni, goes missing under suspicious circumstances, turning Gina’s life upside down as she goes on a quest to find her missing sister.

4. The Society

The Society is a 2019 mystery drama series with one season and 10 episodes that follows a group of teenagers who return from their school field trip to find that every adult from their hometown has disappeared. What initially feels like freedom to them quickly becomes a struggle for survival as they are forced to ration food and supplies and enforce rules in order to maintain their lives.

Unfortunately, every single one of these shows end off on a cliffhanger that leaves you questioning everything for a while. With that being said, these might be the best (or worst) shows to watch during midterm season.