Book Heroines You’ll be Rooting for Until the Very Last Page

As a resident of bookish spaces, and a lover of stories in general, a quality I value in the books I read is a loveable protagonist. Don’t get me wrong, I do occasionally enjoy being in the mind of an unreliable and morally-grey main character, but that’s not typically my literary preference. By no means do I want a perfect protagonist, but rather, a character that I become so deeply attached to ‒ flaws and all.

In an age where so many female protagonists get picked apart and criticized for the most trivial of reasons, I find myself especially drawn to captivating female main characters. With this in mind, here are five books with heroines that you just can’t help but root for (and don’t worry, there are no spoilers).

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

Published in 2007 and considered a modern classic, this literary fiction novel follows Mariam and Laila. Their story takes place in Afghanistan, over decades filled with political and social turmoil and upheaval. Regimes rise and fall, war rages, and women’s safety and freedom are continuously at risk. Despite the many horrors Mariam and Laila face on both a large and small scale, they persevere. Their strength, mental fortitude, and compassion prevail in even the darkest of moments. Ultimately, A Thousand Splendid Suns is a story of women enduring and persisting in times of adversity, as well as the power of sisterhood. The selflessness and love demonstrated by Mariam and Laila make them that much more compelling and precious as characters, especially when contrasted with the cruelty that surrounds them.

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Kiara Johnson, the teenage protagonist of this literary fiction novel, is another character whose life is a near constant uphill battle. Readers meet her when she is 17 years old, carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. Living in poverty with family to care for, she turns to sex work as a means of survival. This leads her into the middle of an explosive scandal involving the Oakland Police Department. Kiara represents those in society that are vulnerable and overlooked. She is failed and harmed by institutions that are meant to protect her. However, she remains tenaciously resilient. Kiara faces struggle after struggle, but keeps going for the sake of her family. Similarly to Mariam and Laila, she remains kind and selfless through it all. As a reader, all you’ll want for Kiara is for her to just “catch a break” and be able to live as a normal teenage girl.

Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater

Shifting from heart-wrenching literary fiction, Half a Soul is a Regency romance with a prominent fantastical element. Theodora “Dora” Settings is the endearing protagonist of this book. As the title of the novel indicates, Dora is missing half of her soul as a result of a faerie curse. She must navigate English Regency society while lacking a sense of fear or embarrassment, often leading her into scandal. Half a Soul combines a love story, a mystery, faerie antics, and more. Importantly, the narrative centers themes of belonging and societal expectations. Within the rigid constraints of her society, Dora is a bit of an outcast. However, her unique demeanour makes her more genuine and authentic than many of the people around her. This difference reflected in Dora is refreshing to read about, as those in this time period heavily abide by strict and puritanical standards. Despite only having half a soul, Dora is a highly empathetic person and you just can’t help but wish the best for her.

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

This historical fiction novel is another book that takes place over the course of many years, following the Allbright family. In 1974, young Leni Allbright moves from Seattle to a remote town in Alaska alongside her parents, Ernt and Cora. The family of three hope this move will mark a new chapter for them all, especially Ernt ‒ being a traumatized Vietnam War veteran. Their new life in Alaska provides ample challenges but also an opportunity for growth and renewal. However as time passes, Cora and Leni come to find that they cannot outrun Ernt’s demons. The Great Alone covers themes of trauma, isolation (hence the book’s title), community, and coming of age. Leni grows up having to learn how to be self-sufficient, due to both living in the unforgiving wilderness and in an increasingly unstable family situation. She is a girl with hopes and dreams like any other, but must also develop immense courage and strength. As a reader, watching Leni overcome obstacles and grow into an intelligent young woman is so rewarding.

Circe by Madeline Miller

Last but certainly not least, we have Circe; a retelling of ancient Greek myths that puts a side-character in the foreground. Greek mythology almost always centers the stories and perspectives of men, resigning women to positions where they lack power and autonomy. Moreover, they are often framed as helpless objects of desire or frenetic antagonists (think Helen of Troy, Medusa, and a long list of other female figures). Circe was originally one such antagonist in The Odyssey. However, Madeline Miller gives her an enthralling narrative arc that spans centuries. Circe, the daughter of gods, is a witch banished to live alone on an island for her entire immortal life. She is a complex character who undergoes a multitude of inner changes as time progresses and she encounters a variety of entities who each have their own impact on her. Since childhood, Circe has been different from other immortal beings, lacking their fickleness and apathy. Throughout her life, she seeks love and acceptance from others as well as herself. Along the way, she makes mistakes, feels remorse, sacrifices, endures pain and suffering, and experiences the full breadth of mortal emotion. Circe may be an immortal but she feels incredibly human, and that’s what makes her so loveable.

These characters all occupy a special place in my heart. If you have read or plan on reading any of these books, then I hope they resonate with you too.