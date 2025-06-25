A Gentle Word for the New Graduate (From One to Another)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

So you’ve graduated. Or maybe your graduation looms on the not-too-distant horizon. As a very recent graduate myself, I understand just how intimidating both of these scenarios can be. But don’t spiral just yet… Here is some advice and reassurance that has personally helped me to keep my cool during this pivotal period.

Firstly, keep in mind that this is indeed a time marked by significant transition and change. Whether you’re pursuing postgraduate studies, entering the workforce, or taking some time to decompress and figure out your next move, you are shedding your undergrad student identity and all that has come with it over the past few years. That is a big deal!

Your time at university was filled with ups and downs, learning, personal growth and discovery, relationship gains and losses, and so much more. If coming to terms with the end of this chapter in your life is a struggle, then rest assured, you’re certainly not alone. It is completely natural to feel sadness, this is a bittersweet moment.

But there are also plenty of people who feel nothing but relief at the prospect of graduating. If university was a tough ride for you and finally being done has you jumping for joy, then your perspective is valid too. Whatever feelings you may have about graduation, just know that many of your peers are experiencing the very same sentiments. You are not the first, nor will you be the last, to cross that stage and bid farewell to your undergrad years.

One emotion that I hope all new graduates feel is pride. You made it through university! You overcame obstacles and persevered… You should be proud of yourself. All that hard work paid off and now you have a degree to show for it. I urge you to bask in this moment. For those with an upcoming convocation ceremony they plan on attending, make it an occasion. Invite loved ones, take a million photos, and just have fun.

Being a new graduate can make you feel like a baby turtle entering the ocean for the very first time after hatching just mere moments ago on a sandy beach. The world seems to open up, fresh with opportunities, but also a neverending slew of complexities to navigate. This seems especially true if you don’t have any immediate plans for further schooling.

After grad, whether you’re officially starting your career, you’re officially unemployed, or anything in between, it can feel overwhelming. But remember, you don’t need to have all the answers right away. You don’t need to figure out the rest of your life. If you feel lost, that’s okay. You will find your way eventually, just like a baby turtle.

If you have the ability and the means, I would encourage you to take time for relaxation and rejuvenation. Make travel plans, focus on self-care, pick up a hobby your busy university schedule never allowed you to pursue. I understand that these things aren’t all feasible for everyone. But regardless of your situation, take care of yourself. Dedicate yourself to building healthy habits and improving any not so healthy habits you may have picked up during school.

Perhaps one of my most crucial pieces of advice is to find ways to continue learning after graduation. Even if you never step foot into a lecture hall again, don’t abandon the skills university has taught you. I’m not necessarily referring to expertise and knowledge from your specific field of study. Rather, the capacities for critical thought and analysis, finding reputable sources of information, and forming connections between this information and your life. Read books, have meaningful conversations with people, ask questions, seek new experiences ‒ do it all. Always be a student of the world.

Graduating from university is a milestone not everyone has the privilege of achieving. You have that privilege, and now you get to decide what to do with it. This can be scary, but it’s also tremendously exciting. The world may be an uncertain place, especially now. However, you will find the path that is meant for you. Give yourself grace and breathe deep, you did it!