5 Unconventional Tips to Stay Locked-In to Your Resolutions 

We’re barely at the end of January and you can already feel yourself giving up on your goals. Don’t be discouraged! Every one of us is feeling the effects of the dead of winter. If we’re all struggling with staying accountable to our New Year’s resolutions, how do we actually make them stick?

While it may seem backwards to try integrating new habits in the middle of the dark, cold, sunless season, there are a few cheat codes. We’re all bored of the same suggestions on how to progress, and “time block your calendar,” or “make a habit tracker,” aren’t cutting it anymore. Here is how you can actually start some new habits and stick to them, in a way that works for you!

1. Angel Number Alarms

Okay, maybe they don’t have to be angel numbers. However, alarms – or timing, specifically – are crucial to changing the chemistry in your brain to recognize a new habit. Just like how your body does a little *jolt* when you hear your favourite song, you can train it to pick up your journal when the alarm goes off. Plus, for those of us that genuinely have trouble remembering our goals, this will give you a reminder!

Choosing a time that is significant to you can help. If your favourite number is 3, try setting your alarm for 3:33pm. Not only will it make you smile, you will also start preparing subconsciously before your alarm.

2. Half-Wins

With resolutions, you don’t need to have an all-or-nothing mindset! For example, if you want to consistently workout, try bringing a device so that you can watch your favourite show at the gym. This way, you’re getting a reward while completing your goal.

Maybe your goal is to deep clean your room once a week. Simply inviting a friend over to chat while you dust can be the small push you need. Although it may not be the most exciting hangout-sesh, you can still catch up while you check an item off your to-do list. Once you’re done, you can both go for a celebratory sweet treat!

Even your environment can affect your success. Let’s say you would like to start eating breakfast every morning. If that transition from your warm bed to the frigid kitchen table is too harsh, you’re not alone! Try cozying up on the couch with your morning meal. Comfy, cozy, and relaxing wins!

3. Game Plan for setbacks

In such a chaotic, unpredictable world, there is no telling what could pop up in the next few weeks. Big deadlines, new eras, impactful news, everything takes a piece of our energy. With this in mind, try planning some setback rituals. Something that allows you to rest, reset, and return.

For example, if you just survived a pop quiz that you weren’t – totally – prepared for, that is a big deal! You may feel depleted, and start to dread that “cook a balanced dinner every night,” goal. Situations like this are when it is best to accept that you need a break, and take one. Order some takeout, and while you snack, start prepping your dinner for tomorrow. In doing this, you acknowledge your need to slow down, while still honouring your goals.

4. Work with your current habits

Have a pesky morning scroll habit? If you can’t kick it right now, or simply don’t want to, don’t! Just turn it into something more fulfilling for you.

Spending time waking up in the morning is a totally valid habit. If you do so on your phone, there is no shame in that. However, what if you tried to reimagine how you use that time? Is there something you could do on your phone that would provide a better start to your morning? This is a great place to combine habits.

Let’s say your resolution is to read for 30 minutes per day. If you usually spend the first hour of your morning on your phone, start scrolling through those novels. Try downloading an easy read on your phone, and instead of opening Instagram in the a.m., switch to the book. Even if you end up switching to socials after the first 30 minutes, you have still achieved your goal.

5. Utilize new motivators

We all have a reason for making our New Year’s resolutions, whether it be fueling your career, hobbies, personal health, or anything else. There is something external motivating you to complete a goal… until that motivation runs out.

Even in a situation where you have lost motivation, you are not out of options yet! What else can you use to motivate you in the same way? If you have a goal to stretch every morning, you likely want better flexibility. This is a great motivator, until the alarm rings and your brain convinces you that sleep is more important. Try using something unconventional to fight back, even an extreme! For example, you could tell yourself that if you don’t stretch, you will wake up with a muscle cramp. If that is not motivating enough, dig a little more. Find an obscure thought that forces you – maybe even scares you – into completing your goal.

Most importantly, keep trying. Consistency builds habit. If you need an extra source of motivation, try posting these tips around your physical environment – we all need reminders. Happy habit making!