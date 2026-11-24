This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Coming into my first year at the University of Toronto Mississauga, I genuinely thought I had the whole “university student” thing figured out. I survived high school with decent grades, an organised calendar, and the dangerous overconfidence that I could cram an entire unit’s worth of notes the night before a test and still pull off a 100.



Then October hit, and UTM’s midterm season quickly humbled m e . Suddenly, the laid-back, sunny September campus energy completely vanished. Overnight, the one and only library of UTM transformed from a peaceful study spot into a high-stakes battleground of people. Quercus notifications became my biggest source of anxiety, and iced coffee practically became a primary food group. Looking back at my first round of university exams, I realize there is a massive learning curve that you wouldn’t expect until the actual midterm season comes. Here are five things I wish someone had told me before I walked into my first exam room.

1. “Midterm Season” Is Actually a Marathon, not a Sprint

In high school, midterms lasted a neat, predictable week for me, and then you were done. At UTM, “midterm season” isn’t a week, it’s a relentless endurance test. Just when you survive a brutal Tuesday afternoon exam, you remember you have a 1,500-word essay due Friday. There is no finish line until reading week finally arrives. During the first two weeks, I treated every single exam like a life-or-death sprint, running on one hour of sleep and pure adrenaline. By week three, I was completely burnt out. Learning how to pace myself, plan two weeks ahead instead of two days, and schedule time to sleep was easily my biggest wake-up call.

2. High School Study Habits Don’t Cut It Anymore

I learned the hard way that passively re-reading lecture slides, making notes that I now know I am not going to read, and highlighting half of my readings doesn’t mean I know the material. In high school, memorizing definitions was usually enough to get by. Here, professors don’t just ask you what a concept is; they test whether you can apply it to a brand-new, slightly terrifying scenario you’ve never seen before.

After my first exam made me question everything I knew, I had to completely overhaul how I studied. Switching to active recall, doing the practice problems without peeking at the answer key, and participating in my tutorials made a massive difference. Asking my TA questions instead of pretending I understood everything in lecture was a total game-changer.



3. Finding a Backup Study Spot Is Essential for Survival

Everyone I know at UTM has the exact same instinct during midterms: go straight to the library. Which means you end up wasting twenty precious minutes wandering around every floor, hovering near people who look like they’re packing up, just hoping to claim a single chair.



One of my smartest survival moves was scouting out underrated study spots across campus before peak exam weeks hit. Whether it was finding a quiet corner on the upper floors of Maanjiwe Nendamowinan (MN) building, sitting at Starbucks with a cup of coffee or finding an empty classroom in Instructional Building (IB), having a reliable backup spot saved me from so much unnecessary frustration. Knowing exactly where I was going to sit meant I could start studying instead of stressing about logistics.

4. You Have to Let Go of High School Perfectionism

This was by far the hardest pill to swallow for me. Seeing my first university midterm grade pop up on Quercus was a genuine shock to me, especially coming from high school, where getting an 85+ felt like the bare minimum. For a solid two days, I felt like I didn’t belong here and was behind on everything compared to my friends. It took a little time and a lot of reassuring talks with upper-year students, to realize that a dip in grades during your first semester isn’t a personal failure; it’s a canon event. University grading curves are tough, and adjusting to university-level expectations takes time. One rough midterm doesn’t define your GPA, it doesn’t ruin your POSt chances, and it definitely doesn’t define your worth as a student.

5. Small Breaks Will Actually Save Your Sanity

When you’re drowning in four weeks of lecture slides and readings, taking a break feels almost illegal. I used to guilt-trip myself every time I stepped away from my desk, convinced that if I wasn’t actively staring at my laptop, I was falling behind. Unsurprisingly, staring at a screen for six hours with zero brainpower isn’t studying, it’s just suffering in front of a PDF. I eventually realized that taking intentional, guilt-free breaks made me way more productive. Stepping outside for ten minutes to breathe in the air, walking down the nature trail near the campus, or having lunch with my upper-year friend helped reset my brain way better than forcing myself to read the same paragraph five times.



Surviving my first midterm season at UTM wasn’t graceful, and I made plenty of rookie mistakes along the way. There were moments of panic, many overpriced coffees, and more than one existential crisis over a multiple-choice question. But walking out of my final midterm, I realized I didn’t just survive it, but I had discovered how to be a university student. To any fellow first-years still trying to find their footing before finals season rolls around: take a deep breath, drink some actual water (not just caffeine please), and give yourself a little grace. You’re adapting to a whole new world, and you’re doing way better than you think.





