10 Tried and True Must Haves For Your Dorm Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest are filled with content on which products are best to bring with you for your first year at university. Though there are many videos, having firsthand experience of which products are essential, useful, or unhelpful makes compiling a list for future students a lot easier. Here are 10 things you might not have considered bringing to your dorm with you come September:

1. Mattress Topper

Typical university dorm rooms come equipped with a set of standard furniture: a dresser, a desk and desk chair, bedframe and a mattress. The mattress, which resembles more of a mat than a plush bed, is thin and uncomfortable. Investing in a good mattress topper will be a life saver! Even if you don’t spend much time in bed, having a comfortable sleep every night will add up in the long run. I cannot stress enough how underestimated the cost of a good mattress topper is. When it comes to comfort, the price might be high. Though you can find quality ones for around $160, it is worth investing $200+.

Some dorm mattresses have an outer protective case for sanitary reasons, which can make the mattress topper slip easily off the bed. Having something with straps or something you can tuck under the bed to secure the topper can be incredibly useful.

2. Dusting Products

Though a variety of cleaning products might be on your mind for keeping your space clean and tidy, a simple rag and cleaning spray, or duster, will efficiently get rid of the many dust bunnies you can expect to find all over your room. If you are going the rag route, I would recommend bringing a few with you so you can quickly change them out without having to worry about constantly doing laundry.

3. air freshener plug-ins

Depending on your fragrance sensitivity, wall plug-ins are a great way to ensure your space stays fresh and welcoming. Nothing is worse than walking down the stale halls of your dorm and entering an even more stale smelling room. Whether it’s yourself, friends, or visiting family, everyone deserves a nice smelling room. Wall plug-ins also allow you to customize your space to an even higher degree – you can customize the scent for different occasions or stick with your favourite one! One thing to keep in mind – in the future, whatever scent you use, you might associate it with your dorm.

4. Plastic shower caddy

While some dorms have hooks in their showers, others do not. Having a plastic shower caddy instead of a mesh shower caddy provides more flexibility for your future washroom space. Not only is the plastic easier to clean but it is also easier to dry off, meaning it is less susceptible to housing bacteria and mold, unlike a mesh shower caddy.

5. Portable bag for your toiletries and face cloth

One thing I was not prepared for was having to hold my face cloth under my chin as I washed my face in the communal bathroom sink. My face cloth wasn’t long enough to drape around my neck or balance on my shoulder so tucking it under my chin was the next best option. Having a bag that not only holds all of your daily bathroom necessities, but has enough room to hold your face cloth is a game changer.

If you don’t want to go the bag route, I would instead recommend a plastic container as it will get wet from you picking up products with wet hands or just from it sitting on the bathroom counter.

6. Snacks

Whether you have a sweet tooth, prefer savoury snacks, or just get a little hungry, having a shelf or cart dedicated to your favourite snacks is always a good idea. It doesn’t have to take up much space, or it can, depending on your preference. Having easily accessible snacks can save you a trip across campus to the dining hall, expand your options beyond vending machines, and allow you to eat whenever you prefer. You can also throw them in your backpack for classes or use it as a pick me up beforehand. I recommend food that is shelf safe and does not go bad easily – as you never know when you will need a quick bite to eat.

7. Outlet wall surgers and extention cords

In the age of technology, the very few and far between outlets scattered in a door room are unlikely to accommodate your outlet needs. Buying a 2 pack 6-outlet wall surge protector is a great way to expand your charging options while offering you more space for additional electrical needs.

Bringing at least two extension cords is a good idea in case the placement of your outlets in relation to your furniture is not ideal.

8. shoe mat

IIt’s no secret that in Canada, winters can be brutal. Snow and slush litter our sidewalks and streets, while the salt stains your shoes. During these times, it is super helpful to have a shoe mat near your door where you can remove and store your shoes without needing to clean your floors or damage your carpets. There is a ton of variety for shoe mats – plastic, rubber, fabric, or straw. You can have one dedicated to removing your shoes and another dedicated to storing them, or just the one . Whatever the season, it’s a great way to keep your space tidy and your floors happy.

Ikea has a great flatwoven rug for under $10!

9. Fan and space heater

Depending on the size, location or temperature control of your dorm room, you may have limited cooling and heating options. Investing in a bigger fan and a good space heater allows you to optimize your living space according to your needs. If you don’t have room or don’t want to bring both, start with a fan as it is hotter during the fall months, when classes start. Having a bigger fan also helps maximize air flow throughout the room. A silent fan can also make a huge difference in how often and long you can have the fan running.

Make sure to check your dorm rules for having space heaters as every dorm is different!

10. alarm clock

While most people rely on their phones to tell time and set alarms, having an alarm clock that displays the time can be beneficial for many reasons. If your phone dies or you forget to charge it, being late to class or missing an exam is a real possibility. When you are running late or need to know the time and don’t have your phone near you, a quick glance at the clock can save you precious seconds.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, there are many alarm clocks that have a “sunrise” feature in which soft warm light glows brighter as the time gets closer to your set alarm time. This helps imitate the natural rhythm of the sun and provides a more gentle experience for waking up.

Although shopping for your dorm can be very stressful, and hearing different perspectives can feel overwhelming, it is important to remember that this is your unique experience. Your university experience can be very different from others, but you’ll find common items on every website, so look at different websites, read different articles, watch different videos, and pull together a personal list that feels right for you.