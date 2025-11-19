Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels
U Ottawa | Life > Experiences

Your Ultimate Girls’ Night Calendar!

Sara Trepanier Student Contributor, University of Ottawa
I don’t know about you, but I love to have monthly hangouts with all my university girls that don’t involve studying. We all need that break and want to incorporate fun activities for every month and season! Here are my recommended activities for every month of the school year:

September

Kick off the school year with all the cozy fall classics. Grab Pumpkin Spice Lattes, go apple picking, and use your harvest to bake a warm apple crumble together. Nothing screams September like that crisp fall air!

October

October means two things: Reading Week + Halloween! Buy matching fall PJs, take a scenic walk through Gatineau Park while the leaves change, and host a Halloween movie night with blankets and hot chocolate and carving pumpkins. Feeling brave? Check out haunted attractions like Skreamers or Saunders Farm.

November

As fall winds down and winter creeps in, make it a girls’ day at the mall for some early holiday shopping. Or, switch it up with a comedy club night — the perfect way to laugh away pre-exam stress.

December

If your exam season isn’t too crazy you can go skate on the Rideau Canal or on an outdoor rink near your house, have some BeaverTails and hot chocolate, and have a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange right in time for the holiday season!

January

Before school kicks back in, plan a cozy activity with your girls and get them to each bring a different coloured food board! Enjoy the delicious snacks while creating your very own vision board night! You can either cut up your own pictures or cut them out of several magazines like I did!

February

February = Galentine’s! Have everyone bring their cutest pink, red, and white PJs for a cozy night filled with dancing, comfort food, and Valentine’s-themed snacks. Don’t forget all the heart-shaped decor!

March

Before exam season hits full force, take a spa day together to recharge and reset. From Koena to Nordik, Spa Scandinave to Bota Bota, there’s no shortage of dreamy spots to relax and unwind.

april

Finals may be stressful, but balance is key. Host a study potluck to keep spirits up, then plan a celebratory road trip or getaway for after exams. Heading down south? Even better!

Books and exams will always be there, but finding the time to plan these fun moments with your girls? They’re the ones you’ll never forget from your university experience. Here’s to a year full of laughter, cozy vibes, and unforgettable adventures!

Sara Trepanier

U Ottawa '28

Sara Trepanier is a second-year Bachelor of Commerce student at the Telfer School of Business, University of Ottawa. She is exploring concentrations in marketing and HR. Her work experience includes roles as a receptionist and admin assistant at a martial arts dojo, junior financial officer at the CRA, customer service representative at a bakery, web content specialist at a sports store, and HR assistant at HICC. Active and social, Sara has a background in hockey, volleyball, and martial arts. She now stays fit at the gym and enjoys all things girly—makeup, skincare, and fashion. She values time with family and friends while also expressing her creativity through reading, writing, journaling, and scrapbooking. Sara aims to graduate by 22 and build a career that balances passion and flexibility while prioritizing health, well-being, and personal growth.