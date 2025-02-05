The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

I recently saw Wicked in theatres (very late to the party, I know) and I have many thoughts. It’s been over a month since the release of the film and it has made quite an impact. The soundtrack has been playing on repeat in everyone’s heads and I’ve been seeing so many people online recreating makeup and fashion looks from the movie. Safe to say, we’re all counting down the days until Part 2 comes out. Thank goodness we only have to wait a year!

STRENGTHS

From the powerful vocals to the soul-stirring melodies, the greatest strength of this film is, without a doubt, the music. Since seeing the film, I have not stopped thinking about “Defying Gravity” and that final, grandiose note from Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo’s performance blew me away most of all. Her portrayal of Elphaba was spectacular. She truly made the role hers by pouring all her energy into every musical number and emotional scene.

Another aspect that was executed very well was the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda. Their development from loathing to loving each other feels genuine. In the performance of the song “What Is This Feeling?”, it is clear through the imagery and acting that Glinda and Elphaba use their hatred towards one another to disguise their envy. During the ballroom scene where Glinda stands up for Elphaba, the two women dance in sync as reflections of one another, portraying the idea that they are two sides of the same coin.

This leads into yet another thing the film accomplishes: it shows rather than tells the viewers about this imaginary world and the connections within it. In the final scene, Elphaba asks Glinda to leave with her; Glinda does not answer with her words but instead the two women share a heartfelt glance and it is clear that they do not envision the same future for themselves. Though the two friends love each other, they are forcefully separated because of their opposing dreams. Grande’s melancholy micro expressions as she sings the first musical number of the film, “No One Mourns the Wicked”, demonstrates how well the actress understands the character she is playing. Glinda still loves Elphaba, but must hide it from the public. The film did a wonderful job of accurately representing the original story.

Finally, Ariana Grande’s physical comedy and comedic timing is perfection. Her dramatic movements and exclamations had me and the whole theatre laughing.

WEAKNESSES

Most of the negative reviews I have seen about the film have to do with the colour grading. Many people have argued that the lighting is too harsh and that it makes the actors and actresses look washed out. While I do agree that there are some scenes that would have benefitted from more saturation, I did not find that every scene was dull-looking.

My second and last criticism of the film is that it is a tad bit too long. I understand that this story is complex and that the creators wanted to make sure they did it justice however there were a few scenes that I found to be unnecessary. Considering that this is only the first part of the story, I believe that the creators may have gone a little overboard with all the details. Although I’m sure diehard fans would disagree with me, which I can respect!

MY FAVOURITE MOMENTS

As I’ve already discussed, the scene between Elphaba and Glinda in the Ozdust ballroom is so beautiful. I wasn’t just wowed by the acting, but also by the stunning costumes and set.

I am a firm believer that platonic love is highly underrated and underrepresented, therefore I was pleasantly surprised by how much it was emphasized in this film and by the ballroom scene in particular.

My second favourite scene was Ariana Grande’s performance of “Popular”. It was hilarious and so fun to watch.

The scene in which Elphaba puts the pieces together and uncovers the disappointing truth about the Wizard of Oz was, in my opinion, one of the most entertaining. It is also the most fast-paced and action packed scene of the entire film and had me at the edge of my seat which I enjoyed.

CONCLUDING THOUGHTS

I highly recommend this film to anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. Even if you are not the biggest fan of musicals, the story itself is amazing and the acting is sure to keep you captivated.

I cannot wait to see how the story will conclude in Wicked: Part 2!