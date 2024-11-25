This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

This past summer Sabrina Carpenter has really taken the spotlight and for good reason. She went from being a child actress to opening up for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour to embarking on her own sold-out tour. If you are not quite getting the hype I will try to help break it down for you.

First things first is that she knows how to write a fun and catchy song. Her music style is very much pop princess in the best possible way. Her lyrics are relatable, flirty, funny, and emotional. Her songs are filled with all the tea, she loves to respond to rumors and have fun with the haters. One of the things I adore about Sabrina is how openly she sings about her sexuality as a woman. It is so refreshing to see female artists sing about their wants and desires in an industry that has been dominated by men doing the same thing for decades. She owns it completely and refuses to let anyone shame her for it which is such an important message. Her songs sing about things that so many female artists have been hesitant to do. My personal favourite song is “Bed Chem” off of her latest album Short N Sweet which is a 10/10 album. My only complaint is that it is not long enough! It is the perfect pop album filled with flirty love songs. I can safely say it is in my top albums of 2024.

In addition to her music, her style is iconic. She is known for her sparkles, glitter, tiny skirts, and chunky platform boots. She reminds me of a real-life Polly Pocket and I can’t get enough. I am constantly waiting to see what outfit she will perform in next. It is safe to say that I want them all. My current biggest regret is not getting tickets for her “Short N Sweet” tour because it looks like a dream come true. The set is over the top in a good way. It is clear that months of effort and planning went into it. It looks like a slumber party with your besties. It matches her style and her vibes perfectly. It keeps fans engaged the entire time. It feels as if she was born to be on the stage she can sure perform. From her rated R “Nonsense” outros to the various “Juno” positions she knows exactly what the fans want. She truly is the perfect pop princess and I am totally obsessed!

MTV

Don’t get me wrong Sabrina is not new to the game at all, she has been around for quite a bit of years as a singer. I started listening to her about two years ago and I have only fallen more in love. Her evolution as an artist has been so amazing to watch. If you’re not sure if her music is for you I recommend giving her a listen anyways. My personal opinion is that “Short N Sweet” features some of her best work so I would start there. I promise you won’t regret it! If you still don’t get the hype, give it one listen and you will.