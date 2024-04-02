Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Absolute Goals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Celebrity relationships are often a hot topic and are under constant observation. I’m sure by now we have all heard the news that Travis Kelcee and Taylor Swift are officially a couple. I’m not one to obsess over celeb relationships, but I absolutely adore these two and I’m seeing some bright green flags so let’s get into it.

Taylor and Travis proudly and openly support one another and show up for each other despite their busy lives. Somehow Taylor is in the middle of a world tour and still makes time to go to as many of his games as possible to cheer him on. Of course, this has gotten her a lot of criticism from NFL fans who keep seeing her on their screen instead of the game, but she doesn’t care about the haters—she is there to support her man and it shows. She consistently shows up for Travis and fully submerges herself into the game of football; she is certainly his number one fan.

The same could be said for Travis, as he’s all smiles when he’s watching Taylor perform. He goes all out: singing and dancing with her father in the VIP tent, and even participating in fan projects and trading friendship bracelets! He frequently blushes over her, praises her in his podcasts, and gives us a sneak peek at some of the relationship details, and even before their relationship she was a topic of discussion. He is arguably the proudest Swiftie (aside from Mama and Papa Swift, of course).

The pair is proud to be seen together in public making countless appearances in the past few months. We have also seen many proud public displays of affection from the pair. This is quite surprising for Swifties, since Taylor kept her previous relationship out of the spotlight for years. They’re enjoying the attention and we Swifties are enjoying seeing the pair so happy. It’s so refreshing to see a celebrity couple celebrate one another so openly. Your partner should be your biggest supporter and should adore you just the way you are and this pair is the perfect example of that. Travis has done a great job adjusting to her level of fame and embracing the Swiftie community he is proud to be a part of. It is clear he is proud of her success and is ready to be by her side as she continues the Eras Tour and celebrates the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

We all saw Taylor Swift jet halfway across the globe in order to be there for the Super Bowl to support her man and his big win. We can also say the same for Travis, as he often flies halfway across the world to attend Taylor’s shows. Whenever he’s in attendance, Taylor changes the lyrics in her song “Karma” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs / coming straight home to me”. There’s no secret who she’s talking about there!

It’s so refreshing to see a healthy celebrity couple in the spotlight. I would also like to acknowledge how far Taylor has come from feeling like she had to hide herself and her relationships from the public eye to fully embracing the love that she has for Travis. I can not wait to see this relationship blossom even more in 2024; and as a Swiftie, I can not wait for all the love songs that will be inspired by their romance.